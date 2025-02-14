Financial Calendar for 2025 for DLR Kredit A/S

DLR Kredit A/S has set the following dates in 2025 for the publication of financial statements and the holding of the ordinary general meeting:

Annual Report 2024 7 February 2025

General Meeting 29 April 2025

Interim Report for Q1 2025 29 April 2025

Interim Report for H1 2025 21 August 2025

Interim Report for Q1-Q3 2025 29 October 2025

The announcements will be available on DLR Kredits’s A/S website: www.dlr.dk immediately after publication.

For further inquiries, please contact Jakob Kongsgaard Olsson, tel.: +45 40 30 33 51