Muhdo Group Expands Advisory Board with Healthcare Visionary Randy Oostra

Road Town, Tortola, BVI , Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muhdo Group is proud to announce the addition of Randy Oostra, CEO of BlueprintN1 and former President and CEO of ProMedica, to its Advisory Board. This strategic appointment will strengthen Muhdo’s presence in the United States and Asia, reinforcing its commitment to advancing longevity and personalized health solutions

A Legacy of Healthcare Leadership

With over 40 years of experience in healthcare and venture capital, Randy Oostra brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to Muhdo. His impressive career includes 25 years at ProMedica, a mission-driven health and well-being organization based in Ohio, where he served as President and CEO for 15 years. Under his leadership, ProMedica grew into an integrated healthcare powerhouse encompassing hospitals, physicians, insurance, and senior services, with annual revenues reaching $7 billion and a workforce of over 40,000 employees.

Randy’s influence in the healthcare industry has been widely recognized. He was named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Leaders in American Healthcare by Modern Healthcare for six consecutive years. His passion for transforming healthcare models and addressing the social determinants of health has made a lasting impact on longevity and healthy aging.

BlueprintN1: Investing in the Future of Longevity

In 2022, Randy co-founded BlueprintN1, a venture capital fund dedicated to investing in longevity-focused companies poised to make a significant impact on individuals' healthspan. With a focus on leveraging extensive business networks and deep industry experience, BlueprintN1 is committed to driving innovation in the longevity sector.

Speaking on his new role, Randy Oostra, Managing Partner of BlueprintN1, shared:

“It is a privilege to join Muhdo’s Advisory Board and support their efforts to innovate healthcare. We have been incredibly impressed with the Muhdo team. From day one, we have admired their dedication to the science of longevity, and we share their commitment to impacting longevity and healthy aging.”

Muhdo’s Vision for a Healthier Future

Nathan Berkley, CEO of Muhdo, welcomed Randy to the Advisory Board, emphasizing the value of this collaboration:

“We at Muhdo are very excited to be partnering with the BlueprintN1 team. Their team has demonstrated a strong commitment to investing in longevity companies and utilizing their expertise and networks to help cutting-edge companies succeed. We believe this partnership has the potential to help people at every stage of life reach their full health potential.”

About BlueprintN1

BlueprintN1 is a venture capital fund dedicated to investing in companies that provide superior returns to investors while helping individuals achieve healthy aging and longevity. The fund focuses on supporting innovative businesses that are reshaping the future of health and wellness

About Muhdo Hub

Muhdo Hub is a pioneering health platform specializing in epigenetics, AI-driven health insights, and personalized wellness solutions. Dedicated to empowering individuals with the tools to optimize their health and longevity, Muhdo Hub continues to lead the way in cutting-edge research and innovation.

