The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced net income of approximately $369,000, or $0.49 per basic share and $0.48 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to net income of approximately $471,000, or $0.62 per basic share and $0.61 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded net income of approximately $545,000, or $0.72 per basic share and $0.71 per diluted share, as compared to net income of approximately $837,000, or $1.10 per basic share and $1.09 per diluted share, for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The Company’s fiscal year ends June 30, 2025.

Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated that the Company’s net interest income before provision for loan losses totaled approximately $2.213 million during the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to approximately $2.013 million in the same period in 2023, an increase of approximately $201,000, or 9.96%. The increase in the net interest income before provision for loan losses for the three months ended December 31, 2024, was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $430,000, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $230,000. In the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank recorded a provision for loan losses of approximately $70,000 and no provision for loan losses in during the three months ended December 31, 2023. For the three months ended December 31, 2024, total non-interest income increased approximately $9,000, or 6.09%, while total non-interest expense increased approximately $278,000, or 18.25%, as compared to the same three-month period in 2023. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $10,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $222,000, office building expense of approximately $6,000, other operating expense of approximately $16,000, professional service expense of approximately $45,000, offset by a decrease in data processing expense of approximately $12,000.

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Company’s net interest income before provision for loan losses totaled approximately $4.363 million, an increase of approximately $479,000, or 12.33%, when compared to the six months ended December 31, 2023. The increase in net interest income before provision for loan losses was primarily attributable to an increase in total interest income of approximately $965,000, or 20.38%, offset by an increase in total interest expense of approximately $486,000, or 57.19%. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Bank recorded provisions for loan losses of approximately $442,000. There was no provision for loan losses during the six months ended December 31, 2023. For the six months ended December 31, 2024, total non-interest income increased approximately $12,000, or 4.10%, compared to the same period in 2023, while non-interest expense increased approximately $444,000, or 14.59%. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of approximately $14,000. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of approximately $340,000, office and equipment of approximately $14,000, professional service expenses of approximately $119,000 offset in part by decreases in data processing expense of approximately $15,000, and other operating expense of approximately $15,000.

The Company’s total assets at December 31, 2024 were approximately $117.0 million, as compared to approximately $113.0 million at June 30, 2024. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $15.5 million at December 31, 2024, or 13.2% of total assets, as compared to approximately $14.5 million at June 30, 2024, or 12.80% of total assets.

The Bank has four full-service banking offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, AL, and one loan production office in Birmingham, AL. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.


THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands)
 
  December 31,  June 30,
  2024   2024 
  Unaudited  Audited
ASSETS     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS$16,592  $12,632 
SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 39,238   37,912 
FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 120   120 
LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $1,548 and $1,151, respectively 56,999   58,199 
PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 1,059   1,133 
ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 946   934 
PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 2,055   2,124 
      
TOTAL ASSETS$117,009  $113,054 
      
LIABILITIES     
DEPOSITS$95,528  $92,250 
FHLB ADVANCES 0   0 
OTHER LIABILITIES 6,035   6,338 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 101,563   98,588 

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:		     
Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share     
500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding -   - 
Common stock, par value $.01 per share,     
3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15   15 
Additional paid-in capital 13,946   13,943 
Shares held in trust, 49,081 and 46,454 shares at cost, respectively (804)  (772)
Retained earnings 14,429   13,884 
Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825)  (8,825)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,315)  (3,779)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 15,446   14,466 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$117,009  $113,054 


 
THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended  Six Months Ended
  December 31,  December 31,
            
  2024
(Unaudited)		  2023  2024
(Unaudited)		  2023
            
INTEREST INCOME:
           
Interest and fees on loans$2,598 $2,210 $5,072 $4,176
Interest and dividends on securities 179  183  345  369
Other interest income 126  80  281  188

Total interest income		 2,903  2,473  5,698  4,733

INTEREST EXPENSE:		           
Interest on deposits 690  460  1,335  849
Interest on borrowings 0  0  0  0
Total interest expense 690  460  1,335  849
Net interest income before provision for loan losses 2,213  2,013  4,363  3,884
Provision for loan losses 69  0  442  0
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 2,144  2,013  3,921  3,884

NON-INTEREST INCOME:		           
Fees and other non-interest income 31  32  66  68
Miscellaneous income 124  114  237  223
Total non-interest income 155  146  303  291

NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:		           
Salaries and employee benefits 1,138  916  2,163  1,823
Office building and equipment expenses 90  84  184  170
Professional Services Expense 170  125  371  252
Data Processing Expense 188  200  370  384
Other operating expense 214  197  399  414
Total non-interest expense 1,800  1,522  3,487  3,043

Income before income taxes		 499  637  737  1,132

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES		 130  166  192  295


Net Income

$		369 

$		471 

$		545 

$		837

EARNINGS PER SHARE:
           
Basic$0.49 $0.62 $0.72 $1.10
Diluted$0.48 $0.61 $0.71 $1.09

DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE		$--- $--- $--- $---
            
AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING:           
Basic 759,632  761,257  759,632  761,257
Diluted 766,615  768,395  765,926  768,628


Contact: Gates Little                
(256) 543-3860