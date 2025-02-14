Edutainment Market to USD 7.74 Billion by 2032, owing to increasing demand for interactive learning experiences. | SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edutainment Market Size Analysis:

“The SNS Insider report indicates that the Edutainment Market size was valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 7.74 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The increasing integration of entertainment with educational content, which appeals to learners across all age groups. The rise in digital platforms and mobile games that offer interactive learning experiences is further fueling market expansion.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. (LeapPad Academy, LeapStart)

Disney Interactive (Disney Infinity, Club Penguin)

Nickelodeon (ViacomCBS) (Nick Jr. App, Moose A. Moose)

VTech Communications, Inc. (VTech Learning Tablet, VTech Kidizoom Camera)

Osmo (By Tangible Play, Inc.) (Osmo Genius Kit, Osmo Monster)

Samsung Electronics (Samsung Smart School, Samsung Gear VR)

Mattel, Inc. (Fisher-Price Smart Toy, Barbie Learn & Play)

Kahoot! (Kahoot! Game-based Learning Platform, Kahoot! Academy)

Pixar Animation Studios (Pixar in a Box)

Razor USA LLC (Razor A Kick Scooter)

CuriosityStream (CuriosityStream Subscription Service)

Duolingo (Duolingo Language Learning App)

Code.org (Hour of Code, CS Fundamentals)

Wondershare Technology (FamiSafe)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (EdTech Solutions, K-12 Learning Platforms)

National Geographic Kids (National Geographic Kids App)

TinkerPlay (by TinkRworks) (TinkerPlay App)

Minecraft (by Mojang Studios) (Minecraft Education Edition)

Funbrain (Funbrain Interactive Games)

Skillshare (Skillshare Online Learning Platform)

Kidzania (Kidzania Interactive Learning Centers)

Legoland Discovery Center (LEGO-based Interactive Learning Centers)

Kindercity (Kindercity Play and Learn Centers)

Plabo (Plabo Interactive Learning Playgrounds)

Pororo Park (Pororo Park Interactive Entertainment Centers)

Curiocity (Curiocity Interactive Science Centers)

Totter’s Otterville (Totter’s Otterville Interactive Play Zones)

Mattel Play Town (Mattel Play Town Interactive Learning Centers)

Little Explorers (Little Explorers Play Zones)

Kidz Holding S.A.L (Kidz Holding Interactive Learning Experiences)

Edutainment Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD2.06 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 7.74 Billion CAGR CAGR of 16.8% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe [Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]). Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers • Digital Learning Platforms as a Driving Force Behind Edutainment Market Expansion

By Gaming Type, the Interactive Segment Dominates the Edutainment Market While the Non-Interactive Segment Sees the Fastest Growth

The interactive segment dominated the Edutainment Market and accounted for 39% of revenue share, owing to its way to engage the users in real-time over the learning the experience, especially gaming apps and virtual learning tools.

The non-interactive segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, though it comprises a smaller portion of the market, as increasing shift among content providers for offering passive learning experiences such as educational videos, and apps.

5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft. Dominates Market While Cloud-Based Solutions Grow Rapidly

The 5,001 to 10,000 Sq. the segment dominated the market and accounted for revenue share of more than 40% in 2023, it could be suitable to all kind of exhibits/games and interactives, which makes it a more balanced scale for many medium-sized center as well.

The cloud technology segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the easy scalability and global reach of online learning and entertainment services, thereby adding value to the virtual edutainment experience.

By Revenue Source, Entry Fees Lead Revenue While Advertising Grows Rapidly in Digital Edutainment Platforms

The entry fees and tickets segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the market, As traditional edutainment facilities such as theme parks and educational centers depend heavily on admission charges as a primary source of revenue.

The advertising segment is likely to witness the fastest CAGR due to modern digital platforms adding advertisements to their educational content such as mobile apps and online gaming.

By Visitor Demographics, Children Dominate Edutainment Market While Young Adults Drive Fastest Growth in Engagement

The children segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as the largest segment of the market, due to the concentration of edutainment on the interactive development of skills and simpler learning processes.

The age group 19 to 25 segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the interactive educational experiences offered by educational institutions, digital platforms, and entertainment services targeting this group.

Edutainment Market Segmentation:

By Gaming Type

Interactive

Non-interactive

Explorative

Hybrid Combination

By Facility Size

5,001 to 10,000 Sq. Ft.

10,001 to 20,000 Sq. Ft.

20,001 to 40,000 Sq. Ft.

>40,000 Sq. Ft.

By Revenue Source

Entry fees & tickets

Food & Beverages

Merchandising

Advertising

Others

By Visitor Demographics

Children (0 to 12)

Teenager (13 to 18)

Young Adult (19 to 25)

Adult (25+)





North America Leads Edutainment Market While APAC Sees Fastest Growth in Digital Learning

North America dominated the Market and accounted for 40% of revenue share, owing to the technologically sound environment in the region, the presence of high demand for interactive tools for learning, and massive spending on education through entertainment.

APAC region is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR with factors such as rising digital penetration, the need for innovative modes of learning, and penetration of edutainment platforms such as mobile apps and online games driving a high market growth in Asia Pacific.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Edutainment Market Segmentation, by Gaming Type

8. Edutainment Market Segmentation, by Facility Size

9. Edutainment Market Segmentation, by Revenue Source

10. Edutainment Market Segmentation, by Visitor Demographics

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

