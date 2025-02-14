Glycomics Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8.66 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global glycomics market size was valued at USD 2.21 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 7.55 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Download Brochure: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5371

Glycomics Market Overview

The study of glycomics focuses on the glycans, or sugar structures, found in the human body. These glycans may be quite complex and are found in various parts of the microbiome, including as proteins and cell surfaces. As scientists have concentrated on this field, they have started to learn important things about the functions of glycans and glycosylation in the body, including cellular communication, and what they may reveal about the course of the disease and its detection.

Glycomics has been a relatively unexplored field of research until recently. However, it might have a big effect on precision medicine and, more generally, on healthcare. This blog will highlight the potential of glycomics by examining its potential to influence clinical research and medication development.

Driving Factors for Glycomics Market Growth

Rise in R&D

The market for glycomics is seeing a noticeable increase in research and development (R&D) activities. Growing awareness of the critical roles glycans play in a wide range of biological processes has increased interest in studying and working with these molecules. Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are investing in research to explore the potential use of glycans in drug development, tailored therapy, and diagnostics. Additionally, the expanding scope of study is driven by continuous advancements in technology and analytical techniques.

Personalized medicine

As personalized medicine aims to tailor medical treatments to specific individuals based on their genetic makeup and distinctive characteristics, its popularity is growing. Glycans are crucial in personalized medicine since they are associated with several illnesses and may serve as biomarkers for diagnosis and prognosis. Analyzing and understanding patient outcomes can help design more precise medical interventions and targeted therapies.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Technological advancements

By enabling researchers to more precisely examine the intricate structures and functions of glycans than ever before, technological advancements in glycomics devices are propelling the glycomics market ahead. These developments have improved the speed, precision, and breadth of glycan analysis, revolutionizing glycomics research. The advent of high-throughput glycomics technology, which automates and expedites glycan analysis, is one noteworthy breakthrough.

Opportunities in the Glycomics Market

In December 2024 , understanding the functions of glycans in both health and illness is being advanced via GlycoNet. In order to increase our understanding of glycans and create novel instruments, medications, vaccines, and diagnostics to tackle unresolved health issues, GlycoNet and partner organizations are investing $12 million in 21 glycomics research teams throughout Canada.

, understanding the functions of glycans in both health and illness is being advanced via GlycoNet. In order to increase our understanding of glycans and create novel instruments, medications, vaccines, and diagnostics to tackle unresolved health issues, GlycoNet and partner organizations are investing $12 million in 21 glycomics research teams throughout Canada. GlycoNet has invested $78.4 million domestically in glycomics research since 2015, using $35.4 million in partner contributions. 138 projects were financed as of 2023. The Canadian bioeconomy is growing, and employment is being created as a result of the 65 patent filings, 10 out-licensing agreements, and five biotechnology start-up firms that have been created as a result of GlycoNet-funded research as of 2023.

Regional Insights

A favorable regulatory environment is driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the glycomics market in 2024. The research carried out there has benefited greatly from the participation of several prestigious academic institutions, research teams, and biotechnology companies. With their robust research infrastructure, state-of-the-art facilities, and established relationships, these organizations foster innovative and cutting-edge research. The region's flourishing biopharmaceutical and healthcare sectors also contribute to the demand for research and applications.

Large pharmaceutical and biotech companies in North America lead to significant investments in personalized medicine, drug discovery research, and the development of glycan-based treatments. The development and sale of products based on glycomics are further encouraged by robust intellectual property rights and a favorable regulatory environment in the region. Strong regulatory frameworks in the area provide clarity and guidance for research while ensuring the efficacy and safety of glycan-based diagnostics.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

The rise in personalized medicine is driving Europe.

Europe is expected to host the fastest-growing glycomics market during the forecast period. Glycomics are becoming more widely used, especially in the realm of personalized medicine, as a result of the growing need for customized healthcare solutions in Europe. The European precision medicine industry is expected to grow from a 2024 valuation of USD 16.72 billion to USD 38.26 billion by 2032. Knowing a patient's genetic and glycemic composition has become essential as healthcare systems change to offer more customized treatment regimens. Innovation in glycomics is being fueled by the increased focus on patient-centered healthcare, especially in fields like precision treatments, therapeutic effectiveness, and biomarker development. Therapeutic results might be greatly enhanced by being able to more accurately detect and treat illnesses based on each patient's distinct glycosylation profile. Further supporting glycomics' role in personalized medicine is the broader integration of glycomics into clinical settings brought about by growing government efforts and partnerships between biotech businesses and healthcare providers.

Market Segmentation

By product, the enzymes segment led the glycomics market in 2024. In the study and analysis of glycomics, enzymes are essential. Glycomics is the study of glycans or complex carbohydrates and how they interact with biological systems. Because they can cleave, alter, and analyze glycans, enzymes are essential tools in glycomics processes. Numerous companies offer the enzymes needed for glycomics research. Because of their accessibility, research is made easier, and labs all around the world are encouraged to use them.

By application, the drug discovery & development segment dominated the glycomics market in 2024. Because of its potential for medication development, glycomics—the study of glycans, or complex sugar molecules, and how they interact with biological systems—has attracted a lot of interest lately. Numerous physiological and pathological processes, such as cancer, viral illnesses, and autoimmune disorders, depend heavily on glycans. New treatments may be developed as a result of an understanding of these relationships. Glycans are essential in defining how each person reacts to medications and illnesses, and personalized medicine is a new trend in healthcare.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

By application, the diagnostics segment is estimated to achieve the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. This market will rise as a result of the high prevalence of chronic diseases, the increasing need for customized care, and advancements in glycan analysis technology. Advances in glycan analysis, such as mass spectrometry, glycosyl microarrays, and lectin-based assays, have improved the detection specificity of glycan-based biomarkers.

By end-use, the academic & research institutes segment dominated the glycomics market in 2024. This significant amount can be attributed to research centers' extensive usage of glycan structural data analysis. The increasing interest in glycobiology as a training and educational discipline is another factor propelling the segment's growth. The market is expected to grow in the near future due to the wide range of uses for glycomic products in immunology, cell biology, biochemistry, biomedical research, and drug discovery & development.

By end-use, the biopharmaceutical companies segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. As a result of decades of ground-breaking research, the biopharma sector is currently witnessing a golden age of innovation, characterized by the broadest and most diversified clinical pipeline in history. Growing government and commercial funding sources are fueling biopharma research and innovation. As a result, several pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have created a vast pipeline of medications.

Competitive Landscape

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KgaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bruker, New England Biolabs, Shimadzu Corporation, Waters Corporation, Takara Bio Inc, Asparia Glycomics, and RayBiotech Life, Inc.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Pancreatic Cancer Market Strategic Pathways to Opportunities: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/pancreatic-cancer-market

Organoids and Spheroids Market Size (USD 6,450.55 Mn) by 2033: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/organoids-and-spheroids-market-sizing

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size Envisioned at USD 25.27 Billion by 2032: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/molecular-diagnostics-market-sizing

Autoimmune Hepatitis Diagnosis and Treatment Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/autoimmune-hepatitis-diagnosis-and-treatment-market-sizing

Hemato Oncology Testing Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/hemato-oncology-testing-market-sizing

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/stroke-diagnostics-and-therapeutics-market-size

Central Lab Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/central-lab-market-size

Stem Cells Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/stem-cells-market-sizing

Primary Cell Culture Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/primary-cell-culture-market-sizing

Microbial Identification Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/microbial-identification-market-sizing

Recent Developments

In August 2024 , UGA was given a six-year, $18 million award from the National Science Foundation's BioFoundries program to create the BioFoundry: Glycoscience Resources, Education, And Training (BioFoundry: GREAT), a comprehensive initiative to increase carbohydrate science awareness, interest, knowledge, and participation.

, UGA was given a six-year, $18 million award from the National Science Foundation's BioFoundries program to create the BioFoundry: Glycoscience Resources, Education, And Training (BioFoundry: GREAT), a comprehensive initiative to increase carbohydrate science awareness, interest, knowledge, and participation. In April 2023, to make the study of glycans (sugars) more accessible to the larger scientific community, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched the Glycoscience initiative, which aims to provide new tools, resources, and methodologies.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Enzymes Glycosidases Neuraminidases Glycosyltransferases Sialyltransferases Others

Kits Glycan Labeling Kits Glycan Purification Kits Glycan Release Kits Others

Reagents Glycoproteins Monosaccharides Oligosaccharides Others

Instruments Mass Spectrometers HPLC MALDI-TOF Array Systems Others



By Application

Drug Discovery & Development

Diagnostics

Others



By End-use

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

CROs

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Glycomics Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/glycomics-market-sizing

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5371

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare