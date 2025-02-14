Bybit Card Switches on AVAX Cashback Option

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has unveiled the first ecosystem partner of the Bybit Card, AVAX. First in the market to enable rewards in AVAX, the Bybit Card has expanded its auto cashback options yet again, affording users more flexibility in their crypto payment journey. The activation comes with extra perks for Bybit Card holders in a limited-time campaign for the popular altcoin.

AVAX is the native utility token of the Avalanche network. Avalanche is a high-performance blockchain platform designed for builders who need to scale. Engineered with a revolutionary three-part Layer 1 (L1) architecture, Avalanche is anchored by its Avalanche Consensus Mechanism, ensuring near-instant finality for transactions. The platform also features an open-source Layer 0 (L0) framework, enabling the seamless creation of interoperable Layer 1 blockchains with high throughput on both public and private networks.

Now with the Bybit Card, users have the option to turn on AVAX Cashback, experiencing a brand new seamless on and off-ramp experience with AVAX. Supporting paying, saving, and holding with AVAX, Bybit users can earn AVAX through cashback rewards on daily spending using the Bybit Card.

For Avalanche’s global community, the new feature opens up a new avenue for them to foster the growth of the network with a swipe of the Bybit Card. Eligible cardholders will also qualify for extra bonuses through the Bybit Card’s year-round rewards campaigns, making their shopping sprees and holiday spending more worthwhile.

To celebrate the occasion, the Bybit Card is welcoming AVAX into the ecosystem with an AVAX-only perk. Eligible users may toggle their AVAX default cashback option to get up to 10% cashback in AVAX for a limited time.

“Bybit and the Avalanche community are synchronized in our vision for a blockchain-enabled future that benefits all. Our efforts to increase adoption of scalable smart contracts and crypto as a digital asset class are building blocks of the digital economy. And with the Bybit Card, our customers can contribute to their favorite blockchains through simple daily spendings,” said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

The Bybit Card offers an intuitive and rewarding way for believers in crypto to use, save, and potentially earn yield on their digital assets. Card holders can experience the entire customer journey online by applying for the Bybit Card and start tapping away as soon as they receive their approved virtual card. The crypto-native payment gateway also comes with year-round benefits, up to 8% APR on eligible holdings, and no-frills cashback mechanisms.

