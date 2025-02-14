Firefly Aerospace Awarded Launch Agreement for the U.S. Space Force VICTUS SOL Tactically Responsive Space Mission





CEDAR PARK, Texas, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firefly Aerospace, Inc., the leader in responsive space launch services, today announced the company was awarded a $21.81 million contract to launch the U.S. Space Force (USSF) Space Systems Command’s (SSC) VICTUS SOL Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) mission. VICTUS SOL is an early operational capability to enable the United States to rapidly respond to on-orbit needs and provide flexibility to Combatant Commanders.

The VICTUS SOL launch service contract was competed on the Orbital Services Program (OSP)-4 Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract managed by the Rocket Systems Launch Program (RSLP) within SSC’s Assured Access to Space Program Executive Office (PEO). The Space Safari Office, within SSC’s PEO for Space Domain Awareness and Combat Power, is the lead organization for the USSF’s TacRS initiatives and is the end-to-end mission lead for VICTUS SOL.

“With VICTUS SOL, Firefly is humbled and proud to continue serving the Space Force on tactically responsive space with two follow-on missions after VICTUS NOX,” said Jason Kim, CEO of Firefly Aerospace. “As our country’s deterrence and responsive space needs grow exponentially, Firefly has ramped up our Alpha production line to meet that demand and provide flexibility to support the Space Force’s urgent needs that keep us ahead of the game.”

VICTUS SOL builds on the lessons learned from the VICTUS NOX and VICTUS HAZE missions. Firefly will continue to launch other government and commercial missions while maintaining an Alpha rocket on standby for the Space Force. Then at an unknown time, the Space Force will give Firefly a notice to launch for space vehicle deployment.

“The VICTUS SOL launch will provide the operational capability to have a launch vehicle and space vehicle on standby while we continue to launch other commercial and government missions until we’re called up by the Space Force,” said Kim. “We’re further improving our readiness to provide a rapid response capability.”

VICTUS SOL is the third U.S. Space Force mission Firefly will support with its responsive Alpha launch service. In September 2023, Firefly successfully launched the U.S. Space Force’s VICTUS NOX mission following a 24-hour notice, becoming the first and only company to achieve this milestone. Later this year, Firefly will also support the U.S. Space Force VICTUS HAZE mission as part of a contract with True Anomaly to be ready to launch their space vehicle for a TacRS launch.

Firefly’s on-demand launch and on-orbit capabilities are enabled by the company’s co-located manufacturing and test facilities, vertical integration of its four vehicle lines, and streamlined launch operations. As the only operational one metric ton rocket, Alpha’s high mass-to-orbit performance further allows Firefly to meet customer demand for rapid, affordable launch solutions when and where customers need their spacecraft deployed.

