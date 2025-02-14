Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyacetal (Polyoxymethylene, POM) 2025 World Market Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world polyacetal market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets embracing 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.



The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polyacetal.



Report Scope

The report covers global, regional and country markets of polyacetal

It considers present situation, historical background and forecast

Comprehensive data on polyacetal capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report

The report profiles polyacetal manufacturers in the world market

Polyacetal market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What were the main trends of global polyacetal market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the world polyacetal market in 2019-2024?

What was the global polyacetal capacity and production in 2019-2024?

What are the main players in the world polyacetal market?

What are the main regional/country polyacetal markets globally?

What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world polyacetal market in 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGRs for world polyacetal supply and demand?

Are there polyacetal projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction: Polyacetal (Polyoxymethylene) Properties and Uses



2. Polyacetal Manufacturing Processes



3. Polyacetal World Market in 2019-2024

3.1. World Polyacetal Capacity as of 2024

Polyoxymethylene Capacity Broken Down by Region

Polyoxymethylene Capacity Divided by Country

Polyoxymethylene Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant

3.2. World Polyacetal Production in 2019-2024

Global Polyoxymethylene Production Dynamics

Polyoxymethylene Production by Region

Polyoxymethylene Production by Country

3.3. Polyacetal Demand in 2019-2024

World Polyoxymethylene Demand Dynamics

Polyoxymethylene Demand in Asia-Pacific

Polyoxymethylene Demand in Europe

Polyoxymethylene Demand in North America

Polyoxymethylene Demand in RoW

3.4. Polyacetal Global Trade in 2019-2024

World Polyoxymethylene Trade Dynamics

Polyoxymethylene Export and Import Flows in Regions

3.5. Polyacetal Prices in 2019-2024



4. Polyacetal Regional Markets Analysis

4.1. Polyacetal European Market Analysis

4.1.1. Germany

Total Polyacetal Capacity in Germany, 2021

Germany: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

Germany: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in Germany in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in Germany in 2019-2024

4.1.2. Netherlands

Total Polyacetal Capacity in Netherlands, 2021

Netherlands: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

Netherlands: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in Netherlands in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in Netherlands in 2019-2024

4.1.3. Poland

Total Polyacetal Capacity in Poland, 2021

Poland: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

Poland: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in Poland in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in Poland in 2019-2024

4.2. Polyacetal Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

4.2.1. China

Total Polyacetal Capacity in China, 2021

China: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

China: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in China in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in China in 2019-2024

4.2.2. Japan

Total Polyacetal Capacity in Japan, 2021

Japan: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

Japan: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in Japan in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in Japan in 2019-2024

4.2.3. Malaysia

Total Polyacetal Capacity in Malaysia, 2021

Malaysia: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

Malaysia: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in Malaysia in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in Malaysia in 2019-2024

4.2.4. South Korea

Total Polyacetal Capacity in South Korea, 2021

South Korea: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

South Korea: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in South Korea in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in South Korea in 2019-2024

4.2.5. Taiwan

Total Polyacetal Capacity in Taiwan, 2021

Taiwan: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

Taiwan: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in Taiwan in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in Taiwan in 2019-2024

4.2.6. Thailand

Total Polyacetal Capacity in Thailand, 2021

Thailand: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

Thailand: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in Thailand in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in Thailand in 2019-2024

4.3. Polyacetal North American Market Analysis

4.3.1. USA

Total Polyacetal Capacity in USA, 2021

USA: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

USA: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in USA in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in USA in 2019-2024

4.4. Polyacetal Middle East and Africa Market Analysis

4.4.1. Saudi Arabia

Total Polyacetal Capacity in Saudi Arabia, 2021

Saudi Arabia: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024

Saudi Arabia: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024

Trade Operations in Saudi Arabia in 2019-2024

Polyoxymethylene Prices in Saudi Arabia in 2019-2024

5. Polyacetal Global Market Forecast

5.1. Polyacetal Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034

Global Polyacetal Production Forecast

5.2. Polyacetal Demand Forecast Up to 2034

World Polyacetal Demand Drivers and Challenges

Polyoxymethylene Demand Forecast in Europe

Polyoxymethylene Demand Forecast in Asia-Pacific

Polyoxymethylene Demand Forecast in North America

Polyoxymethylene Demand Forecast in RoW

6. Key Companies in the Polyacetal Market Worldwide



7. Polyacetal End-use Sector

7.1. Polyacetal Demand Structure by Application as of 2024

7.2. Polyacetal Downstream Markets Review and Forecast to 2034



