Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyacetal (Polyoxymethylene, POM) 2025 World Market Outlook to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world polyacetal market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets embracing 2019-2024 analysis and 2025-2034 forecasts for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
The report includes not just high-quality tables and figures but also a detailed textual content which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for polyacetal.
Report Scope
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of polyacetal
- It considers present situation, historical background and forecast
- Comprehensive data on polyacetal capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country) in the report
- The report profiles polyacetal manufacturers in the world market
- Polyacetal market forecast for next ten years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Questions Answered in the Report
- What were the main trends of global polyacetal market in 2019-2024?
- What was the size of the world polyacetal market in 2019-2024?
- What was the global polyacetal capacity and production in 2019-2024?
- What are the main players in the world polyacetal market?
- What are the main regional/country polyacetal markets globally?
- What drivers and challenges will determine the development of the world polyacetal market in 2025-2034?
- What will be the CAGRs for world polyacetal supply and demand?
- Are there polyacetal projects globally to be completed in 2025-2034?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction: Polyacetal (Polyoxymethylene) Properties and Uses
2. Polyacetal Manufacturing Processes
3. Polyacetal World Market in 2019-2024
3.1. World Polyacetal Capacity as of 2024
- Polyoxymethylene Capacity Broken Down by Region
- Polyoxymethylene Capacity Divided by Country
- Polyoxymethylene Manufacturers and Their Capacity by Plant
3.2. World Polyacetal Production in 2019-2024
- Global Polyoxymethylene Production Dynamics
- Polyoxymethylene Production by Region
- Polyoxymethylene Production by Country
3.3. Polyacetal Demand in 2019-2024
- World Polyoxymethylene Demand Dynamics
- Polyoxymethylene Demand in Asia-Pacific
- Polyoxymethylene Demand in Europe
- Polyoxymethylene Demand in North America
- Polyoxymethylene Demand in RoW
3.4. Polyacetal Global Trade in 2019-2024
- World Polyoxymethylene Trade Dynamics
- Polyoxymethylene Export and Import Flows in Regions
3.5. Polyacetal Prices in 2019-2024
4. Polyacetal Regional Markets Analysis
4.1. Polyacetal European Market Analysis
4.1.1. Germany
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in Germany, 2021
- Germany: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- Germany: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in Germany in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in Germany in 2019-2024
4.1.2. Netherlands
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in Netherlands, 2021
- Netherlands: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- Netherlands: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in Netherlands in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in Netherlands in 2019-2024
4.1.3. Poland
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in Poland, 2021
- Poland: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- Poland: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in Poland in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in Poland in 2019-2024
4.2. Polyacetal Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
4.2.1. China
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in China, 2021
- China: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- China: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in China in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in China in 2019-2024
4.2.2. Japan
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in Japan, 2021
- Japan: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- Japan: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in Japan in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in Japan in 2019-2024
4.2.3. Malaysia
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in Malaysia, 2021
- Malaysia: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- Malaysia: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in Malaysia in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in Malaysia in 2019-2024
4.2.4. South Korea
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in South Korea, 2021
- South Korea: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- South Korea: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in South Korea in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in South Korea in 2019-2024
4.2.5. Taiwan
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in Taiwan, 2021
- Taiwan: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- Taiwan: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in Taiwan in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in Taiwan in 2019-2024
4.2.6. Thailand
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in Thailand, 2021
- Thailand: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- Thailand: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in Thailand in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in Thailand in 2019-2024
4.3. Polyacetal North American Market Analysis
4.3.1. USA
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in USA, 2021
- USA: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- USA: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in USA in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in USA in 2019-2024
4.4. Polyacetal Middle East and Africa Market Analysis
4.4.1. Saudi Arabia
- Total Polyacetal Capacity in Saudi Arabia, 2021
- Saudi Arabia: Polyoxymethylene Production in 2019-2024
- Saudi Arabia: Polyoxymethylene Demand in 2019-2024
- Trade Operations in Saudi Arabia in 2019-2024
- Polyoxymethylene Prices in Saudi Arabia in 2019-2024
5. Polyacetal Global Market Forecast
5.1. Polyacetal Capacity and Production Forecast Up to 2034
- Global Polyacetal Production Forecast
5.2. Polyacetal Demand Forecast Up to 2034
- World Polyacetal Demand Drivers and Challenges
- Polyoxymethylene Demand Forecast in Europe
- Polyoxymethylene Demand Forecast in Asia-Pacific
- Polyoxymethylene Demand Forecast in North America
- Polyoxymethylene Demand Forecast in RoW
6. Key Companies in the Polyacetal Market Worldwide
7. Polyacetal End-use Sector
7.1. Polyacetal Demand Structure by Application as of 2024
7.2. Polyacetal Downstream Markets Review and Forecast to 2034
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i8vy56
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.