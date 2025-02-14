Taiwan Data Center Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 22 Existing and 4 Upcoming Data Centers Across Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan and Zhubei

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Taiwan Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Taiwan data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 22 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 4 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Changhua, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei, Taoyuan, Zhubei.
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- The upcoming data center capacity is twice the existing capacity and is primarily concentrated in Taipei.
- By 2025, more than 80MW of power capacity is expected to become operational, adding 10,000 new rack spaces to the market.
- There is rapid expansion of data centers in Taiwan, driven by U.S. tech giants in cloud computing, AI, and the semiconductor industry, which are heavily investing in the country's technology sector
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (22 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Taipei 3 or LY2.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (4 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Taiwan Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Acer eDC
- AnsonNet
- Apple Chief Telecom
- Chief Telecom (Chunghwa Telecom)
- Chunghwa Telecom
- Empyrion DC & Giga Computing
- Epoch Digital (Actis)
- Far EasTone Telecommunications
- Keppel Data Centers
- NTT Communications
- Taiwan Mobile
- Taiwan Power Company (Taipower)
- Vantage Data Centers
- Zettabyte & Wistron Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
