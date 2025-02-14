Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Yttrium (CAS 7440-65-5) Industry Research 2025: Global and Regional Market Trends 2019-2024 and Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on Yttrium provides comprehensive insights, including general information, synonyms, chemical composition, safety, hazards, handling, storage, and toxicological and ecological details, along with transport information. This in-depth study serves as a vital resource for understanding the Yttrium market landscape and its growth potential worldwide.



It explores various applications and examines manufacturing methods, supported by an analysis of relevant patents. The global market analysis covers constraints, drivers, and opportunities from 2019 to 2024, supply and demand dynamics, suppliers and regional overviews across Europe, Asia, North America, and other regions.



The report forecasts future trends and supply-demand scenarios up to 2029, with detailed market predictions by region. Additionally, it analyzes market prices across different regions and evaluates the end-use sectors for Yttrium.



The Yttrium global market report covers the following key points:

Yttrium description, applications and related patterns

Yttrium market drivers and challenges

Yttrium manufacturers and distributors

Yttrium prices

Yttrium end-users

Yttrium downstream industries trends

Key questions answered in the report:

What were the main trends of the global Yttrium market in 2019-2024?

What was the size of the global Yttrium market in 2019-2024?

Who are the main players in the global Yttrium market?

Which drivers and challenges will determine the development of the global Yttrium market during 2025-2029?

What will the CAGRs be for the global product industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1. YTTRIUM

1.1. General information, synonyms

1.2. Composition, chemical structure

1.3. Safety information

1.4. Hazards identification

1.5. Handling and storage

1.6. Toxicological & ecological information

1.7. Transport information



2. YTTRIUM APPLICATIONS



3. YTTRIUM MANUFACTURING METHODS



4. YTTRIUM PATENTS



5. YTTRIUM WORLD MARKET ANALYSIS

5.1. Yttrium market constraints, drivers and opportunities in 2019-2024

5.2. Yttrium supply/demand in 2019-2024

5.3. Yttrium market overview by region - Europe, Asia, North America, etc.



6. MANUFACTURERS OF YTTRIUM

6.1. Yttrium manufacturers in Europe

6.2. Yttrium manufacturers in Asia

6.3. Yttrium manufacturers in North America

6.4. Yttrium manufacturers in RoW



7. SUPPLIERS OF YTTRIUM

7.1. Yttrium suppliers in Europe

7.2. Yttrium suppliers in Asia

7.3. Yttrium suppliers in North America

7.4. Yttrium suppliers in RoW



8. YTTRIUM WORLD MARKET FORECAST

8.1. Future trends in global Yttrium market

8.2. Yttrium supply/demand forecast to 2029

8.3. Yttrium market forecast to 2029 by region (Europe, Asia, North America, etc.)



9. YTTRIUM MARKET PRICES

9.1. Yttrium prices in Europe

9.2. Yttrium prices in Asia

9.3. Yttrium prices in North America

9.4. Yttrium prices in RoW



10. YTTRIUM END-USE SECTOR



