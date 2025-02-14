Hong Kong Data Center Portfolio Database 2025: More than 200MW of Power Capacity in Data Centers is Expected to Become Operational by the End of 2025

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Hong Kong data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 53 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 13 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Chai Wan, Fanling, Fo Tan, Kwai Chung, Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O, Tsuen Wan, Tuen Mun and Other Locations.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- The majority of rack capacity in Hong Kong is concentrated around Tsuen Wan. Goodman Data Centers, with more than 120MW, are among the upcoming data centers.
- More than 200MW of power capacity in data centers is expected to become operational by the end of 2025
- More than $2.2 billion is expected to be invested in the development of seven or more upcoming data centers in the market
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (53 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (MEGA Plus or HKG2.)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (13 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Hong Kong Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- AirTrunk
- Angelo Gordon
- APT Satellite
- Asia Satellite Telecommunication Company
- BDx
- Carrianna Group
- China Mobile International
- China Unicom
- Chinachem Group
- CITIC Telecom International
- DayOne (GDS Services)
- Digital Realty
- EasyLink
- Edge Centres
- Equinix,ESR Cayman
- Global Switch
- Goodman
- Grand Ming Group (iTech Towers)
- HKCOLO
- HKT Sky Exchange (HKT Telecommunications)
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
- iTech Tower Data Centre Services
- Mapletree Investments
- New Generation International
- New World Telecommunications Limited (NWT)
- NTT Global Data Centers
- OneAsia Network
- SUNeVision Holdings (iAdvantage)
- SunnyVision
- Telehouse
- Telstra (Pacnet)
- Towngas Telecommunications Company Limited
- Vantage Data Centers (PCCW Solutions)
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fmdln9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.