Poultry Vaccine & Drug Market Booming as Demand for Disease Prevention Increases

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poultry Medicine/Pharmaceuticals Market by Animal Type (Chickens, Turkeys, Ducks), Product (Drugs, Vaccines, Feed Additives), Disease Indication (Newcastle Disease, Infectious Bursal Disease, Salmonella), Route of Administration - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report analyzes the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as animal type, product, route of administration and region. The report also includes a competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market is projected to reach USD 6.68 billion by 2029 from USD 5.01 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

The increasing consumption of poultry and its products from the developing countries is mainly responsible for the growth of poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market as it results in increased poultry farming practices. The rise in illnesses in poultry, especially Newcastle disease and Coccidiosis, leads to the need for vaccines, antibiotics, and immune boosters. Also, the growing attention towards food safety and the reduction of antibiotics, has made many farms to resort to alternative therapies such as probiotics and more effective vaccines. Furthermore, the growing rates of poultry production amongst developing countries increases the demand for efficacious medicine/pharmaceuticals, which contributes to the sustainable, safe and productive poultry keeping.







By animal type, chickens segment is expected to have the largest market share in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market



Based on animal type, the chickens segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market. Owing to high domestic poultry consumption of protein sources like chicken meat and eggs. This increase in demand has contributed change in age to the poultry farming especially in developing areas with an increase in the production of chickens.



Chickens are also commonly affected by several diseases; Newcastle disease, Infectious Bronchitis and Coccidiosis, which explains the use of vaccines, antibiotics and probiotics to enhance the health and productivity of the flocks Several factors attributed to increasing food production also explain the need for higher standards biologically and on farm bio-security interventions. Innovations in vaccine delivery methods such as in ovo vaccination have enhanced the efficiency and effectiveness of immunization on a large scale providing more avenues for consumption of poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals.



By product, vaccine segment is expected to have the largest market share in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market



Based on product, the largest share of this market is vaccines since they are critical in the prevention of infectious diseases which can rapidly spread through large flocks, like Newcastle disease, Infectious Bronchitis, and Avian Influenza. Effective vaccination of a poultry flock ensures health, productivity, and minimization of losses due to eventual flock culling order by the veterinary authority.



Regulatory pressure to lower the use of antibiotics makes vaccines a preferred choice in the management of diseases as they prevent infections without adding to antimicrobial resistance. Technology advancement, such as ovo vaccination, allows for efficient mass immunization; thus, vaccine administration has become practical and scalable to large poultry farms. In the context of disease prevention and sustainable farming practices, vaccines have cemented their position as the largest segment in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market.



By disease indication, Newcastle disease segment is expected to have the largest market share in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market.



Based on disease indication, the largest share of this market is Newcastle disease since the disease affects the poultry worldwide and severely impacts poultry farmers economically. High mortality rates and losses in productivity due to outbreak required vaccination programmes; therefore, vaccines against Newcastle disease are indispensable in poultry health management. Second-generation recombinant and thermostable vaccines have helped increase the ease of use and thus their usage in countries with intensive poultry farming. The continued emphasis on disease prevention and government containment programs have made Newcastle Disease the largest category in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market.



By route of administration, oral segment is expected to have the largest market share in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market.



Based on route of administration, The oral route of administration in poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals is efficient and convenient in the medication of large flocks in comparison to the other routes as it delivers medication through either water or feed, thereby getting an equal amount of dose delivery to all birds without time-consuming and stressful individual birds' handling.



The oral route is most suited for antibiotics, vaccines, probiotics, and vitamins and therefore used in a very diversified preventive and therapeutic mode of application. Labor cost-cutting, simplification in dosing, and accommodation in large-scale poultry systems where quick effective management of disease is important make this route highly acceptable. Given the practicality and economies of scale involved in oral delivery, this mode forms the mainstay in the poultry farming business and commands the market for medicine/pharmaceuticals.



By region, North America region is expected to have the largest market share in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market.



The poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market is dominated by North America as a result of advanced poultry farming systems prevalent in the region, high poultry products intake, and greater concern for biosecurity and disease control. The region is characterized by existing legislation that encourages responsible antibiotic use and as a consequence drive producers to vaccines and other health solutions in the production of food. Continuous investments in research and development as well as modern technologies put in place for the management and therapy of diseases further promotes upward movement of this market. On top of that, due to the fact that there is a growing need for sustainable as well as high-yield systems of poultry rearing, the production of medicines that assist in maintaining flocks health and productivity has increased in the region thereby further entrenching North America's market leader position.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market are are MSD (US), Elanco (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Ceva Sante Animale (France), Zoetis Service LLC (US), Virbac (France), Phibro Animal Health (US), Hester Biosciences Limited (India), Meiji Animal Health (Japan), Venky's India (India), Bimeda Corporate (Ireland), Calier (Spain), Hipra (Spain), Vetanco (Argentina), Vaxxinova (Netherlands), Biovac Group (Israel), Kemin Industries (US), O.L.KAR Agrozoovet Service (Ukraine), Indovax (India), Avimex (Mexico), Synthese Elevage (France), Provet Pharma Pvt Ltd (India), Huvepharma (Bulgaria), Romvac Company (Romania), and VMN Pharmaceuticals (Turkey).



This report provides insights into the following:

Analysis of key drivers (increasing poultry consumption, growing incidence of poultry diseases, advances in poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals, initiatives by government agencies and animal associations), restraints (high cost of vaccines development, antibiotic resistance concerns), opportunities (growth in emerging markets, industrialization of poultry farming), challenges (regulatory compliance)

Market Penetration: It includes extensive information on products offered by the major players in the global the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market. The report includes various segments in offering, application, end user and region.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Comprehensive details about new product launches and anticipated trends in the global poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market.

Market Development: Thorough knowledge and analysis of the profitable rising markets by offering, application, end user and region.

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information about newly launched products, expanding markets, current advancements, and investments in the global the poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of the market shares, growth plans, offerings of products, and capacities of the major competitors in the global poultry medicine/pharmaceuticals market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 425 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market, by Product and Country (2023)

4.3 Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market, by Region (2022-2029)

4.5 Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market: Developed vs. Emerging Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Poultry Consumption

5.2.1.2 Growing Incidence of Poultry Diseases

5.2.1.3 Advancements in Poultry Pharmaceuticals

5.2.1.4 Favorable Initiatives by Government Agencies & Animal Welfare Associations

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Vaccine Development

5.2.2.2 Concerns Associated with Antibiotic Resistance

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Potential of Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Industrialization of Poultry Farming

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Compliance for Poultry Pharmaceuticals

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Antibiotic-Free Solutions

5.3.2 Emergence of Innovative Vaccine Technologies

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.5 Supply Chain Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.8 Regulatory Landscape

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Pricing Analysis

5.12 Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

5.13 Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

5.14 Unmet Needs and End-user Expectations

5.15 Ecosystem Market Analysis

5.16 Case Study Analysis

Case Study 1: Market Development in Niger Delta (Made)

Case Study 2: Journey of Tribal Women

Case Study 3: Problems & Prospects of Poultry Farming in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

5.17 Adjacent Market Analysis

5.18 Investment & Funding Scenario

5.19 Impact of AI/Genai on Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market



6 Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market, by Animal Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Chicken

6.2.1 Broiler

6.2.2 Layer

6.3 Turkey

6.4 Duck

6.5 Other Poultry



7 Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Drugs

7.3 Vaccines

7.4 Feed Additives



8 Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market, by Disease Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Newcastle Disease

8.3 Infectious Bronchitis

8.4 Infectious Bursal Disease

8.5 Coccidiosis

8.6 Salmonella

8.7 Marek's Disease



9 Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market, by Route of Administration

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oral Route of Administration

9.3 Injectable Route of Administration

9.4 Topical Route of Administration

9.5 Other Routes



10 Poultry Pharmaceuticals Market, by Region



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

11.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

11.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

11.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players

11.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs

11.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

11.8 Brand/Product Comparison

11.9 Competitive Scenario



Company Profiles

Key Players

Merck Animal Health (Subsidiary of Merck & Co. Inc.)

Elanco

Boehringer Ingelheim International

Ceva Sante Animale

Zoetis Services

Virbac

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Hester Biosciences Limited

Meiji Animal Health Co, Ltd. (Subsidiary of K.M Biologics Co. Ltd.)

Venky's India

Bimeda Corporate

Calier

Hipra

Vetanco

Vaxxinova International Bv

Biovac Group

Kemin Industries, Inc.

L.Kar.-Agrozoovet-Service

Indovax

Avimex

Other Players

Synthese Elevage

Provet Pharma Private Limited

Huvepharma

Romvac Company SA

VMN Pharmaceuticals

