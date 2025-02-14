IV Bags Market Size Expected to Reach USD 3.52 Bn by 2034

Ottawa, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IV bags market size was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 3.32 billion by 2033, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Statistics.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Download Brochure: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5379

IV Bags Market Overview

IV bags are essential to the pharmaceutical industry because they guarantee the safe and efficient administration of medications and intravenous fluids to patients all over the world. An IV line can be used to deliver a wide range of IV solutions straight into a patient's bloodstream using IV bags. They are essential in circumstances that call for the quick delivery of drugs, fluids, and electrolytes, particularly in emergency rooms, operations, and the treatment of chronic illnesses. Additionally, IV bags can give immune-boosting medicines like vitamins and antioxidants, which will boost the body's defenses. In order for medical professionals to provide therapies to patients safely and efficiently while lowering the possibility of consequences like infections or electrolyte imbalances, it is imperative that they select the appropriate IV bag for their purposes.

Driving Factors for Market Growth

Rise in the number of surgical procedures.

Effective hydration management during and after operations is necessary due to the increase in surgical interventions. IV fluids are essential for preserving blood volume, electrolyte balance, and hydration during surgery, especially during long or intricate procedures. Hydration is frequently necessary for patients prior to surgery in order to maintain ideal physiological parameters. Following surgery, certain patients could need more nutrition via IV solutions, which would increase the need for specialist IV bags. The need for IV fluids is rising as a result of an increase in elective procedures brought on by improvements in technology and surgical techniques. The need for IV fluid bags is further increased by the frequent requirement for IV fluid management during minimally invasive surgery.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Rising demand for non-PVC IV bags

With several benefits for patient care and environmental responsibility, non-PVC IV bags have become a safer and more environmentally responsible substitute for conventional PVC bags. Due to the emission of harmful compounds during its manufacture, usage, and disposal, PVC is well known for its negative effects on the environment. Since non-PVC IV bags don't contain chlorine and don't release harmful byproducts, they are more ecologically friendly.

Opportunities in the IV Bags Market

In December 2023, an innovative pioneer in infusion therapies and technology, Baxter International Inc., announced that the first phase of its pilot program for recycling intravenous (IV) bags is now complete. More than six tons (12,000 pounds) of PVC IV bag trash have been successfully diverted from landfills to be recycled for a valuable second life since the initiative was started in collaboration with Northwestern Medicine. This is the first program of its sort to be introduced in the United States.



Regional Insights

The rise in product release is driving North America.

North America held the largest share of the IV bags market in 2024. Given the increased incidence of chronic illnesses, the aging population, and the rising cost of healthcare, North America is anticipated to have a sizable market share in the IV bag industry. Furthermore, strict laws and policies pertaining to patient care and safety, as well as an increase in product releases in the area, are anticipated to support market expansion throughout the projection period.

The primary driver of the market's expansion is the rising incidence of cancer in the general population. The human body is deprived of nourishment during cancer therapy, which results in physical obstructions, gastrointestinal problems, and ulcers. As a result, patients must receive parenteral nutrition. About 19,58,310 new cases of cancer are anticipated to be diagnosed in the United States in 2023, compared to 1,918,030 instances in 2022, according to 2023 figures released by the American Cancer Society. The market is growing as a result of the anticipated rise in cancer patients, which increases the need for IV bags to provide patients with sterile parenteral fluids.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Furthermore, in order to maintain intravascular volume and proper perfusion of the kidney transplant, organ transplantation techniques increase the requirement for intravenous fluid infusions both during and after transplant surgery. For example, IroDat's 2023 data shows that around 5,862 kidney transplant surgeries were performed in the US in 2022. Therefore, it is anticipated that the growing number of transplant surgeries in the area would increase demand for IV bags for fluid administration, driving market expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that the region's growing number of product approvals and launches will boost IV bag availability, which will support market expansion.

Improved healthcare spending is driving the Asia Pacific.

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest-growing IV bags market during the forecast period. The expansion of this sector is facilitated by a big population with a high frequency of infectious and chronic illnesses, as well as by improvements in healthcare spending and infrastructure. In nations like China and India, the government's growing investment in public health and the resulting expansion of healthcare access are major factors driving the demand for IV bags as more patients' needs are met. The expanding Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical manufacturing sector also facilitates local manufacture and affordable IV bag accessibility, which helps to expand access to IV treatment in urban and rural areas. This area has rapidly emerged as one of the most suitable development markets for IV bag makers.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Market Segmentation

By material type, the polyvinyl chloride segment dominated the IV bags market in 2024. With a significant market share, polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, is the most popular substance in this field. Red blood cells may be safely stored for up to 49 days thanks to PVC, the only material that can fulfill the strict requirements for blood bags. Because of its lightweight design and ease of handling, Viaflex containers—which are composed of flexible PVC—are especially well-liked.

By material type, the polyethylene segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Low-density polyethylene can be used to store medicinal solutions since it is resistant to a wide range of chemicals. It is resilient to handling and shipping strains. It guarantees the integrity of the IV bags and their contents by withstanding gamma irradiation without deteriorating.

By size, the 250ml to 500ml segment held the major share of the IV bags market in 2024. Bags with capacities between 250 and 500 milliliters are the most desirable of all the size ranges. The health and needs of the patient determine the size of the IV bag at a hospital. The lightweight nature of medium-sized IV bags makes them convenient to handle and transport. They also take up less storage space.

By chamber type, the single chamber segment dominated the IV bags market in 2024. A single IV fluid is accurately administered to the patient using single chamber IV bags. A chamber of this kind guarantees a steady and regulated fluid supply. It is generally accepted that just one kind of drug or fluid should be delivered and stored. With a hygienic and latex-free atmosphere, it also reduces the chance of contamination from any microorganisms or other particles.

By application, the parenteral nutrition segment dominated the market in 2024. The administration of sufficient nutrients in the face of gastrointestinal dysfunction is the main benefit of parenteral nutrition. Because a central venous catheter may increase caloric density beyond what the enteral route can allow, it is especially helpful when fluid restriction is in place.

Competitive Landscape

Aerosun Healthcare, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Baxter International, Inc., B. Braun Medical, Inc., Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, Inc., Kraton Corporation, Macopharma SA, MedicoPack, MedX Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceuticals, Polycine GmBH, RENOLIT, and SIPPEX.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Bioprocess Bags Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/bioprocess-bags-market-sizing

Infertility Treatment Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/infertility-treatment-market-sizing

North America Diabetic Foot Ulcer Treatment Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/north-america-diabetic-foot-ulcer-treatment-market-sizing

Acne Treatment Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/acne-treatment-market

Brain Implants Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/brain-implants-market

Lung Disease Therapeutics Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/lung-disease-therapeutics-market

Cystic Fibrosis Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/cystic-fibrosis-therapeutics-market-sizing

Non-Oncology Precision Medicine Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/non-oncology-precision-medicine-market

Animal Vaccine Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/animal-vaccine-market

Asthma Treatment Market Size: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/asthma-treatment-market

Recent Developments

In December 2024 , the first and only manufacturer-prepared, FDA-approved epinephrine premixed intravenous (IV) bag was the ADRENALIN® (epinephrine in 0.9% sodium chloride injection) ready-to-use premixed bag, which was introduced by Endo, Inc.

, the first and only manufacturer-prepared, FDA-approved epinephrine premixed intravenous (IV) bag was the ADRENALIN® (epinephrine in 0.9% sodium chloride injection) ready-to-use premixed bag, which was introduced by Endo, Inc. In April 2024, at Achema in Frankfurt, Brevetti C.E.A. will introduce a state-of-the-art iv-bag product range.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Material Type

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene (PE)

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Copolyester Ether

Others

By Size

250 ml to 500 ml

Less than 250 ml

500 ml to 1000 ml

More than 1000 ml

By Chamber Type

Single Chamber

Multiple Chamber

By Application

Parenteral Nutrition

Intravenous Therapies

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the IV Bags Market @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/iv-bags-market-sizing

Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5379

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare