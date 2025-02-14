Former Amazon Healthcare Executive Dr. Adam Glasofer Appointed Advisory Board Chairman of Liife, Inc.





HealthTech Industry Expert to Drive Innovation in Identification Verification Management Security Solution

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liife, Inc. , a healthcare technology company dedicated to combating fraud, waste, and abuse through advanced Identification Verification Management (IVM) solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Adam Glasofer , the company’s Chief Innovation Officer, as Advisory Board Chairman. Dr. Glasofer, an experienced clinician and healthcare innovation executive, brings over two decades of expertise in integrating technology into clinical and care delivery workflows. His background includes developing large-scale innovation programs that create a lasting impact, leading technology implementations, evaluating and deploying emerging technologies, advising healthcare organizations at all levels, and scaling startups.

In addition to his role at Liife, Dr. Glasofer serves as a Senior Advisor (CTR) to ARPA-H , a government healthcare innovation agency, and provides guidance to various early-stage startups and the American Cancer Society ’s venture capital arm, BrightEdge . As a highly effective presenter and consensus builder, he has led strategic initiatives that have reshaped healthcare organizations at scale.

Dr. Glasofer’s appointment is more than an excellent strategic leadership decision—it’s the culmination of a longstanding friendship and shared mission with Jamie Moses and Aaron Oboh , Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Liife, Inc. Over the years, they have collaborated on innovative healthcare initiatives, exchanging ideas on how technology can reshape the industry and optimize patient care.

"We are honored to welcome our friend and colleague, Dr. Adam Glasofer, as the Chairman of Liife’s Advisory Board. This pivotal role is crucial for Liife's next phase of growth and innovation," said Jamie Moses , Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Liife, Inc. “Under his leadership, we look forward to achieving new heights and enhancing lives through innovation."

Previously, Dr. Glasofer was the Global Head of Healthcare for Public Sector Venture Capital and Startups at Amazon Web Services (AWS), where he spearheaded the AWS Healthcare Accelerator program. This initiative supported global healthcare startups, leading to over $350 million in funding for portfolio companies and multiple acquisitions, while also driving significant business growth for AWS. Before joining AWS, he served as Chief Innovation Officer and Associate Chief Medical Information Officer at Virtua Health , where he launched Virtua’s telehealth program and Center for Innovation, working closely with clinical leaders, operational teams, and government agencies to modernize healthcare technology adoption.

"Liife is tackling one of the biggest challenges in healthcare - fraud and misidentification," said Dr. Glasofer. "I’ve spent my career helping healthcare and tech work together to improve patient care—Jamie, Aaron, and I have shared this vision for years and I’m excited to work with them in making it a reality. Liife’s technology isn’t just innovative; it’s essential to protecting patients, providers, and the integrity of our healthcare system."

With Dr. Glasofer at the helm of its Advisory Board, Liife is poised for rapid growth and expanded collaboration with healthcare providers, government agencies, and technology partners. His appointment emphasizes the company’s commitment to leveraging expertise from the healthcare and technology sectors to drive meaningful change in healthcare identity verification and fraud prevention.

About Liife, Inc.

Liife, Inc. is a healthcare technology company focused on reducing fraud, waste, and abuse through advanced identification verification. By leveraging state of the art technology, Liife ensures secure, real-time Identification Verification Management (IVM) that improves patient safety, reduces misidentification, and enhances operational efficiency for healthcare providers. Their multi-domain scalable solution has the potential to expand beyond healthcare, impacting industries such as law enforcement and financial services.

