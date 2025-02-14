India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: More than $23 Billion in Investments are Planned for Upcoming Data Centers in India, Making it One of the Fastest-growing Markets in Asia

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the India data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 121 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 87 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Andra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- The upcoming data center capacity is twice the existing power capacity, with the majority concentrated in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
- Approximately 35% of the upcoming power capacity is in Maharashtra, with Mumbai expected to be the largest contributor to the Indian data center market.
- Around 1.6GW of power capacity is expected to be added by the end of 2025, with a total of 3.5GW projected by 2030.
- More than $23 billion in investments are planned for upcoming data centers in India, making it one of the fastest-growing markets in Asia.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (121 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Pune DC 1 or Delhi DC1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (87 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this India Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Larsen & Turbo
- AdaniConneX
- Airtel (Nxtra Data)
- AkashiQ
- Benzy Infotech Data Center
- Blackstone (Lumina CloudInfra + Panchshil)
- Bridge Data Centres
- BSNL & NxtGen Datacenter
- CapitaLand
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CtrlS
- Cyfuture India
- Digital Connexion (BAM Digital Reality)
- Digital Edge
- Equinix
- ESDS Data Center
- ESR Cayman
- EverYondr
- Kedia Infotech
- Natural Environment Solutions
- NetDataVault
- Nextgen Data Centre
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Pi Datacenters
- Princeton Digital Group
- Rack Bank
- Reliance
- Ricoh
- Sify Technologies
- SLG Capital
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC)
- Techno Electric & Engineering (TEECL)
- Teleindia Networks (DataSamudra)
- Trijit Data Centre
- VueNow
- Web Werks + Iron Mountain
- Yotta Infrastructure (Hiranandani Group)
- ZR Power HoldingsPower Holdings
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
