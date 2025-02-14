Indoor Air Pollution Among Top Public Health Risks – New Report Analyzes Market Growth & Regulatory Trends

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market continues to exhibit robust growth, with projections estimating an increase from USD 10.5 billion in 2024 to USD 12.9 billion by 2029. This sustained growth, amounting to a CAGR of 4.3%, underscores the burgeoning demand for clean and healthy indoor environments across a variety of sectors.
The report includes:
- 19 data tables and 51 additional tables
- An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the U.S. market for indoor air quality (IAQ) products and services
- Analyses of the market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the U.S. indoor air quality market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, product segments, end-use industry, and region
- Discussion of the major factors driving the growth of IAQ industry, history and importance, market trends and environment, regulatory concerns, and the effects of IAQ contaminants
- Analysis of the market opportunities with a holistic study of Porter's Five Forces model and supply chain analysis of the IAQ industry considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace
- Insight into the recent industry structure for indoor air quality market, government regulations and standards, key development issues, and the vendor landscape and operational integration
- Analysis of the key patent grants and intellectual property aspects of the market
- A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry
- Competitive landscape featuring the leading manufacturers of IAQ products in U.S., their current ranking and company share analysis, along with the latest key developments within the industry
- Profiles of the leading market players, including Carrier, Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls and Trane Technologies Plc.
The EPA's Science Advisory Board has consistently ranked indoor air pollution among the top five environmental risks to public health. Poor IAQ is one of the top major public health risks, and it is largely unregulated by federal and most state governments. More than 50 organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), across 38 countries, have established IAQ guidelines. For instance, in February 2024, the EPA strengthened the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter (PM) 2.5 micrometers and smaller (PM2.5) to 9.0 ?g/m to provide increased public health protection.
In the U.S., poor IAQ can be caused by humidity levels, inadequate ventilation, pets, dust, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In general, the most effective method to enhance IAQ is to mitigate pollution sources or reduce household emissions, increase the amount of outdoor air coming inside through improved ventilation systems, and use appropriate air cleaners. Also, changing air conditioning filters, maintaining air ducts, using cooking vents, maintaining humidity, using high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, and using air purifiers can improve air quality in indoor spaces.
Several air purifiers can eliminate indoor air pollutants. Air pollutants can be detected with more precise, efficient and compact sensors using environmental sensing technology. Soon, indoor air pollution may also be controlled through nanotechnology, which works by trapping or destroying indoor contaminants on a molecular level. For instance, in July 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an additional 510(k) clearance to Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.'s flagship product, Kronos Model 8, classifying it as a Class II Medical Device. It utilizes patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology that can remove contaminants and allergens up to 14.6 nanometers (0.0146 microns), which is 20 times smaller than HEPA filters.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|119
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$12.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.3%
|Regions Covered
|United States
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Suppliers
- Component Providers
- Technology and Systems Integrators
- IAQ Manufacturers
- End Users
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the U.S. IAQ Market
- Macro-Economic Factors Analysis
- U.S. Per Capita Spending on Health
- U.S. Gross Domestic Product
- Growing Investment in the Construction Sector
- Regulatory Outlook
- Clean Air Act
- Building Codes and Certifications
- Recent Developments in Regulatory Framework
- Prospects in Regulations
- Case Studies for IAQ Projects in the U.S.
- City of Oviedo Healthy Buildings
- Richmond School District, Wisconsin
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Supportive Government Regulations for IAQ
- Consumer Awareness of the need for IAQ Products
- Increase in Indoor Air Pollution
- Market Restraints
- Initial Cost of IAQ Products
- Lack of Standardization
- Market Opportunities
- Technological Developments in IAQ Products
- Expansion of the Industrial Sector
- Market Trends
- Smart Technologies for Monitoring IAQ
- Supportive Investments and Program Grants
- Short- and Long-Term Impacts of Market Dynamics
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies/Applications
- Home Automation for Improving Air Quality
- Advances in Air Purification Technologies
- Integration of IoT in IAQ Products
- Integration of AI and ML
- Patent Analysis
- Overview
- Key Patents
- Takeaways
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- U.S. IAQ Market, by Type
- Equipment
- Services
- U.S. IAQ Market, by Product Type
- Air Purifiers
- Humidifiers
- Ventilation Systems
- Air Filters
- Dehumidifiers
- Ultraviolet Lamps
- Carbon Monoxide Alarms
- U.S. IAQ Market, by End-Use Industry
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- U.S. IAQ Market, by Region
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Share Analysis
- Company Strategy and Product Portfolio Matrix
- Product Mapping Analysis
- Strategy and Financial Performance Analysis
- Recent Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the U.S. IAQ Market: An ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the U.S. IAQ Industry
- Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- Carrier
- Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG
Companies Profiled
- Aprilaire
- Beyond by Aerus
- Blueair
- Camfil
- Carrier
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- Lennox International Inc.
- Mann+Hummel
- Panasonic Corp.
- Rectorseal
- RGF Environmental Group Inc.
- Rheem Manufacturing Co.
- Trane Technologies
