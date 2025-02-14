Indoor Air Pollution Among Top Public Health Risks – New Report Analyzes Market Growth & Regulatory Trends

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. Indoor Air Quality Market continues to exhibit robust growth, with projections estimating an increase from USD 10.5 billion in 2024 to USD 12.9 billion by 2029. This sustained growth, amounting to a CAGR of 4.3%, underscores the burgeoning demand for clean and healthy indoor environments across a variety of sectors.





The report includes:

19 data tables and 51 additional tables

An updated overview and in-depth analysis of the U.S. market for indoor air quality (IAQ) products and services

Analyses of the market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2027, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the U.S. indoor air quality market, and corresponding market share analysis by type, product segments, end-use industry, and region

Discussion of the major factors driving the growth of IAQ industry, history and importance, market trends and environment, regulatory concerns, and the effects of IAQ contaminants

Analysis of the market opportunities with a holistic study of Porter's Five Forces model and supply chain analysis of the IAQ industry considering both the micro and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace

Insight into the recent industry structure for indoor air quality market, government regulations and standards, key development issues, and the vendor landscape and operational integration

Analysis of the key patent grants and intellectual property aspects of the market

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Competitive landscape featuring the leading manufacturers of IAQ products in U.S., their current ranking and company share analysis, along with the latest key developments within the industry

Profiles of the leading market players, including Carrier, Daikin Industries Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls and Trane Technologies Plc.

The EPA's Science Advisory Board has consistently ranked indoor air pollution among the top five environmental risks to public health. Poor IAQ is one of the top major public health risks, and it is largely unregulated by federal and most state governments. More than 50 organizations, including the World Health Organization (WHO), across 38 countries, have established IAQ guidelines. For instance, in February 2024, the EPA strengthened the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for particulate matter (PM) 2.5 micrometers and smaller (PM2.5) to 9.0 ?g/m to provide increased public health protection.



In the U.S., poor IAQ can be caused by humidity levels, inadequate ventilation, pets, dust, and volatile organic compounds (VOCs). In general, the most effective method to enhance IAQ is to mitigate pollution sources or reduce household emissions, increase the amount of outdoor air coming inside through improved ventilation systems, and use appropriate air cleaners. Also, changing air conditioning filters, maintaining air ducts, using cooking vents, maintaining humidity, using high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters, and using air purifiers can improve air quality in indoor spaces.



Several air purifiers can eliminate indoor air pollutants. Air pollutants can be detected with more precise, efficient and compact sensors using environmental sensing technology. Soon, indoor air pollution may also be controlled through nanotechnology, which works by trapping or destroying indoor contaminants on a molecular level. For instance, in July 2024, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted an additional 510(k) clearance to Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.'s flagship product, Kronos Model 8, classifying it as a Class II Medical Device. It utilizes patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology that can remove contaminants and allergens up to 14.6 nanometers (0.0146 microns), which is 20 times smaller than HEPA filters.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $12.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Overview and Future Scenarios

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Material Suppliers

Component Providers

Technology and Systems Integrators

IAQ Manufacturers

End Users

Porter's Five Forces Analysis for the U.S. IAQ Market

Macro-Economic Factors Analysis

U.S. Per Capita Spending on Health

U.S. Gross Domestic Product

Growing Investment in the Construction Sector

Regulatory Outlook

Clean Air Act

Building Codes and Certifications

Recent Developments in Regulatory Framework

Prospects in Regulations

Case Studies for IAQ Projects in the U.S.

City of Oviedo Healthy Buildings

Richmond School District, Wisconsin

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Supportive Government Regulations for IAQ Consumer Awareness of the need for IAQ Products Increase in Indoor Air Pollution

Market Restraints Initial Cost of IAQ Products Lack of Standardization

Market Opportunities Technological Developments in IAQ Products Expansion of the Industrial Sector

Market Trends Smart Technologies for Monitoring IAQ Supportive Investments and Program Grants Short- and Long-Term Impacts of Market Dynamics



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies/Applications

Home Automation for Improving Air Quality

Advances in Air Purification Technologies

Integration of IoT in IAQ Products

Integration of AI and ML

Patent Analysis

Overview

Key Patents

Takeaways

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

U.S. IAQ Market, by Type Equipment Services

U.S. IAQ Market, by Product Type

Air Purifiers Humidifiers Ventilation Systems Air Filters Dehumidifiers Ultraviolet Lamps Carbon Monoxide Alarms

U.S. IAQ Market, by End-Use Industry

Residential Commercial Industrial Others

Geographic Breakdown

U.S. IAQ Market, by Region



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Share Analysis

Company Strategy and Product Portfolio Matrix

Product Mapping Analysis

Strategy and Financial Performance Analysis

Recent Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the U.S. IAQ Market: An ESG Perspective

Environmental Impact

Social Impact

Governance Impact

Status of ESG in the U.S. IAQ Industry

Case Study: Examples of Successful Implementation of ESG Honeywell International Inc. Johnson Controls Carrier

Consumer Attitudes Towards ESG

Companies Profiled

Aprilaire

Beyond by Aerus

Blueair

Camfil

Carrier

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Lennox International Inc.

Mann+Hummel

Panasonic Corp.

Rectorseal

RGF Environmental Group Inc.

Rheem Manufacturing Co.

Trane Technologies

