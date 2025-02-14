Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Database 2025: Focus on White-Floor Space, Current and Future IT Load Capacity, Retail Colocation Pricing and Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Dublin, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database product covers the Vietnam data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 26 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 14 upcoming data centers
- Location covered: Binh Duong Province, Da Nang, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- The upcoming data center capacity is twice the existing capacity, with the majority concentrated around Ho Chi Minh City.
- Around 90% of upcoming data centers in Vietnam are concentrated in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.
- Vietnam opened up its market to investors in 2024, allowing them to own data centers, which will increase the number of data centers entering the market
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (26 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Hanoi Tower Data Center or Da Nang Data Center)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (14 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Vietnam Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- CMC Telecom
- DTS Telecom
- Edge Centres
- Epsilon Telecommunication (KT Corporation)
- FPT Telecom
- Gaw Capital (OneHub Saigon)
- Hanel-CSF
- HTC Telecom International (ECODC)
- Infracrowd Capital
- NTT + VNPT (Global Data Service JSC)
- Saigontel
- ST Telemedia Global Data Centres + VGN
- Viettel IDC
- VNPT
- Worldwide DC Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czv95c
