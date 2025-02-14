Liberty Announces Repricing of Warrants and Marketing Contract

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

WILMINGTON, Mass., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. (“Liberty” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, announces that it intends to amend the exercise price of an aggregate1,095,098 common share purchase warrants (collectively, the “Warrants”) currently outstanding, as follows:

630,065 Warrants issued on January 12, 2024 and February 7, 2024. Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company (a “ Share ”) at $2.00, expiring January 12, 2027; and

”) at $2.00, expiring January 12, 2027; and 465,033 Warrants issued on August 13, 2024. Each Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Share at $2.00, expiring August 13, 2027.

The Company intends to amend the exercise price of these Warrants from $2.00 to $1.51 per Share. All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

Amendment of the Warrants is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. It is expected that no action will be required on the part of the holders of the Warrants to give effect to the amendments.

Senergy Communications Capital Inc.

Senergy has been engaged for an initial two-month term ("Term"), expected to commence on February 17th, 2025, to enhance investor awareness for the Company. The agreement may be extended upon mutual written consent. In consideration of its services, the Company will pay Senergy a fee of $100,000 plus GST. These funds will cover marketing coordination, investor outreach, media distribution, digital marketing, and related expenses.

To the Company’s knowledge, Senergy and its principal, have no direct or indirect interest in Liberty Defense and have no intention or right to acquire such an interest. The engagement is an arm's-length service agreement and is subject to approval by the TSXV.

The company will not issue any securities to Senergy as compensation for its marketing services.

On Behalf of Liberty Defense

Bill Frain

CEO & Director

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN, OTCQB: LDDFF, FRANKFURT: LD2A) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

For further information about Liberty, please contact:

Jay Adelaar, Senior Vice President of Capital Markets

Email: jay@libertydefense.com

Tel: 604-809-2500

