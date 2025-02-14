Lowey Dannenberg Notifies Pacira Biosciences, Inc. (“Pacira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCRX) Investors of Securities Class Action Lawsuit and Encourages Investors with more than $100,000 in Losses to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lowey Dannenberg P.C., a preeminent law firm in obtaining redress for consumers and investors, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against Pacira Biosciences, Inc. (“Pacira” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PCRX) for violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Pacira common stock between August 2, 2023 to August 8, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On January 13, 2024, a complaint was filed against the Company and certain of its current and former officers, alleging that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) defendants created the false impression that Pacira had sufficient patent protections on Exparel, and as such, the ability to expand the marketing, production, and sales of Exparel, which Pacira stated was critical to its future growth and revenue; (ii) Pacira knew that the ‘495 patent was not as protective as Pacira publicly touted because on June 6, 2023, the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey issued a ruling in eVenus Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Inc.’s favor regarding claims construction in another case filed by Pacira in a failed attempt to protect Exparel; and (iii) therefore, when the ‘495 patent was invalidated in another case Pacira filed against eVenus, investors and analysts alike were shocked by the concerning news that Exparel, which accounts for approximately 80% of Pacira’s revenue, did not have sufficient patent protection to prevent another company from producing a generic during the life of the patent.

When investors learned the truth, Pacira’s common stock declined precipitously, injuring investors.

If you suffered a loss of more than $100,000 in Pacira’s securities, and wish to participate, or learn more, click here, or please contact our attorneys at (914) 733-7256 or via email to Andrea Farah (afarah@lowey.com) or Vincent R. Cappucci Jr. (vcappucci@lowey.com).

Any investor who wishes to serve as Lead Plaintiff must act before March 14, 2025.

