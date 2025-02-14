Best Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner (2025): Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max Awarded Top Pool Cleaner by Expert Consumers

Boston, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max as a top choice in the cordless robotic pool cleaner category. This recognition highlights the Scuba X1 Pro Max’s innovative design, intelligent cleaning technology, and unmatched cleaning power, setting a new benchmark for pool maintenance solutions.





Top Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner

Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Max ($2,299) - a cutting-edge cordless robotic pool cleaner that combines powerful suction, intelligent navigation, and water quality monitoring for effortless pool maintenance

Since its founding in 2017, Aiper has been on a mission to simplify outdoor cleaning tasks, freeing homeowners from the burdens of pool maintenance. The Scuba X1 Pro Max epitomizes this vision by combining cutting-edge robotics with user-friendly features to deliver a seamless and comprehensive cleaning experience.

The Scuba X1 Pro Max distinguishes itself in four critical areas: all-in-one cleaning functionality, powerful debris removal, intelligent navigation, and its cordless design. Each aspect has been meticulously engineered to address common challenges pool owners face, offering a reliable solution that ensures crystal-clear water with minimal effort. Moreover, it is compatible with the Aiper Caddy that allows for easy transport and doubles as a wireless charging station for added convenience, making sure it is always ready to clean.





Unrivaled Cleaning Performance

The Scuba X1 Pro Max’s cleaning capabilities are powered by an advanced 9-motor system, delivering the world’s strongest suction force at 8,500 gallons per hour (GPH). This extraordinary power, coupled with Aiper’s patented MicroMesh™ ultra-fine filter, allows the device to capture even the smallest debris particles, ensuring pools remain spotless.

Aiper has redefined efficiency with features like the ultra-short flow path, which optimizes suction by maintaining a compact, high-efficiency structure. Moreover, the quad-brush system and extra-wide suction port enable the robot to handle challenging debris scenarios, from fine sand to larger stones, without compromising performance.





Intelligent Technology for Precision Cleaning

At the heart of the Scuba X1 Pro Max lies OmniSense+™ 2.0, Aiper’s proprietary pool-mapping technology. Equipped with 40 sensors, the system employs ultrasonic capabilities to deliver 360-degree scanning, enabling precise mapping of various pool shapes and sizes.

This intelligent system adapts cleaning paths using FlexiPath™ 2.0, ensuring every corner, surface, and elevated platform is thoroughly cleaned. Whether it’s following a grid pattern for floors or an S-shape for walls, the device maximizes efficiency and guarantees full coverage.

Aiper’s Auto Mode further enhances cleaning precision by adjusting suction power based on debris levels. This energy-saving feature prolongs the device’s runtime while maintaining optimal cleaning performance—a perfect balance between power and sustainability.

Real Cordless Experience & Underwater Communication

True to Aiper’s legacy, the Scuba X1 Pro Max eliminates the hassles associated with traditional corded pool cleaners. Its cordless design ensures a tangle-free and worry-free experience, supported by a 10-hour extended battery life.

The integration of HydroComm Pro (priced at $449) takes the cordless experience to the next level. This innovative technology facilitates underwater communication, enabling real-time monitoring of the robot’s performance and water quality through the Aiper app. Features like effortless surface retrieval and wireless charging further simplify operation and storage, underscoring Aiper’s commitment to user convenience.





Redefining Pool Maintenance with Smart Monitoring

In addition to cleaning, there is also the water-quality monitoring tool HydroComm Pro, which can work in conjunction with the Scuba X1 Pro Max to maintain ideal water conditions effortlessly. The tool is capable of providing accurate measurements of total dissolved solids (TDS), electrical conductivity (EC), pH, temperature, and oxidation-reduction potential (ORP). This comprehensive data is accessible via the app.

The device’s water-quality scoring system and expert recommendations ensure informed maintenance decisions, making pool care not only efficient but also precise and proactive. Effortlessly maintaining perfect water balance—HydroComm Pro also provides precise chemical dosing recommendations based on simple user inputs. No more guesswork—just add the exact amount needed for a hassle-free, crystal-clear pool.

“We were impressed by how Aiper has integrated advanced robotics with practical features to address real-world challenges faced by pool owners,” said Drew Thomas from Expert Consumers. “The Scuba X1 Pro Max is not just a cleaning device; it’s an intelligent tool that transforms pool maintenance into a seamless and efficient process. It stands out as a leader in its category, setting a new standard for what consumers can expect from robotic pool cleaners.”

About Aiper

Aiper is the leading global creator of innovative cordless robotic pool cleaners on a mission to Bring Vacation Home by inspiring pool owners to turn their backyards into a personal oasis with the help of smarter cleaning solutions. After doing a deep dive into the pain points of traditional pool cleaners, the company embarked on a path to merge technology with innovative design to create the world's most easy-to-use robotic pool cleaners that are not only cord and hassle-free but can automatically handle all the dirty work so pool owners can stop manually cleaning. Unlike other products on the market, each Aiper robot is guaranteed to minimize the time and money spent cleaning and give more time back to enjoy quality moments with friends and family by the pool. Through that, Aiper has earned its place as the world's best cordless robotic pool cleaner since its launch. Aiper products have been named a CES Innovation Award Honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025.





