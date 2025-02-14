From Empires to Collectors: Apollo Art Auctions Presents Ancient Art & Antiquities February e-Sale

LONDON, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is pleased to announce its Ancient Art & Antiquities February e-sale, a two-day online event featuring a carefully curated selection of ancient artefacts and coins. The auction will take place on February 22 and 23, 2025, starting at 13:00 GMT each day. The sale includes items from Classical Europe, Egypt, the Near East, and beyond, with each piece authenticated by experts.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Featured Items in the Auction

The auction includes a diverse range of artefacts, offering collectors and enthusiasts the opportunity to acquire significant pieces of history. Some highlights include:

Egyptian Wooden Ba Bird Statuette (Lot 29)

A wooden depiction of the Ba bird, symbolizing the soul in ancient Egyptian beliefs, dating to the Late Period.

Estimate: £3,000 - £5,000

Roman Gold Ring with Minerva and Snake Intaglio (Lot 92)

A Roman gold ring with an intaglio carving of the goddess Minerva, the goddess of wisdom, accompanied by a coiled snake.

Estimate: £4,000 - £6,000

Roman Bronze Gorgon Phalera Inlaid with Silver (Lot 97)

A Roman bronze phalera featuring a Gorgon, likely used as a military decoration. The piece is notable for its fine craftsmanship.

Estimate: £6,000 - £8,000

Gandhara Schist Stone Figure of Standing Buddha (Lot 373)

A finely carved schist figure from the Gandhara region, reflecting the unique blend of Hellenistic and Buddhist artistic influences.

Estimate: £7,000 - £12,000

Day 2: More Notable Pieces

On Day 2 (February 23, 2025), several additional important items will be featured, including:

Egyptian Wooden Boat Model (Lot 401)

A wooden model of a boat, used in Egyptian tombs as a symbol of the journey to the afterlife.

Estimate: £15,000 - £20,000

Apulian Red-Figure Bell Krater with Lady of Fashion (Lot 450)

A red-figure bell krater featuring the elegant ‘Lady of Fashion’ motif, a hallmark of Apulian pottery.

Estimate: £6,000 - £9,000

Pair of Hellenistic Gold Earrings with Agate Beads (Lot 458)

A set of gold earrings from the Hellenistic period, adorned with agate beads.

Estimate: £10,000 - £15,000

Roman Gold Ring with Sapphire Intaglio Depicting Butterfly (Lot 467)

A Roman gold ring featuring a finely carved sapphire intaglio of a butterfly, a common symbol of the soul.

Estimate: £5,000 - £7,000

Auction Details

Day 1: February 22, 2025, 13:00 GMT

Day 2: February 23, 2025, 13:00 GMT

Online Auction: auction.apolloauctions.com

Payment Options: USD, GBP, EUR

Shipping: In-house packing and shipping services available



For more information or to request condition reports, please contact enquiries@apolloauctions.com.

About Apollo Art Auctions

Founded in 2010 by Dr. Ivan Bonchev, Apollo Art Auctions specializes in ancient art, antiquities, and coins, including Ancient, Asian, and Islamic art. Based in central London (WC1), we serve a global audience, offering expertly vetted and catalogued artefacts.

With 20,000 clients across 70+ countries, we are a trusted leader in antiquities and pre-16th century art. We provide free valuations and a seamless experience for buyers and sellers worldwide.