'Cue Your Boo with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit This Valentine’s Day

Dallas, TX, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Love is in the air and so is the mouthwatering aroma of slow-smoked barbecue. This Valentine’s Day only, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering the perfect way to celebrate with your sweetheart: Buy One 2 Meat Plate and 2 Big Yellow Cups, Get Another 2 Meat Plate Free when using the code TMP876 at checkout.

Available only on Feb. 14, 2025, this one-day BOGO offer can be redeemed in-store, online at Dickeys.com, or through the Dickey’s app. To claim the deal, guests must add both a 2 Meat Plate and 2 Big Yellow Cups to their cart, along with the additional 2 Meat Plate, before applying the promo code at checkout.

“At Dickey’s, we believe the best meals are the ones shared with the people you love,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “This Valentine’s Day, we’re making it easy to celebrate with a meal made from the heart—slow-smoked, hand-crafted, and served with love.”

The 2 Meat Plate is a barbecue lover’s dream, featuring two of Dickey’s signature slow-smoked meats, two savory sides, and a warm slice of Texas Toast. Paired with two Big Yellow Cups, this meal is made to enjoy together. With an extra 2 Meat Plate on the house, guests can indulge in even more of their favorite Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™

“Nothing says ‘I love you’ like sharing a great meal,” said Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group. “Barbecue has a way of bringing people together, and this deal gives guests a delicious way to celebrate Valentine’s Day with the ones who matter most.”

Whether you're planning a romantic dinner or a casual gathering with friends and family,

Dickey’s has your Valentine’s Day covered – because great barbecue, just like love, is meant to be shared.



About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Founded in 1941 by The Dickey Family, Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. is the world’s largest barbecue concept and continues as a third-generation family-run business. For over 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions with its signature Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ Slow-smoked over hickory wood-burning pits, Dickey’s barbecued meats are paired with a variety of southern sides. Committed to authentic barbecue, Dickey’s never takes shortcuts—because real barbecue can’t be rushed.

With over 866 restaurants across eight concepts in the U.S. and several countries, Dickey’s Barbecue Franchise and Dickey’s Restaurant Brands continues to grow under the leadership of Roland Dickey, Jr., CEO of Dickey’s Capital Group, and Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, Inc.

Dickey’s has been recognized on Newsweek’s 2022 "America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains" list, Nation’s Restaurant News 2024 top fast-casual brands for value, and USA Today’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards. The brand has also ranked in the Top 20 of Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” for four of the past five years. Additional accolades include Entrepreneur's Top 500 Franchise and Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. The brand has been featured by Fox News, Forbes, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, and People Magazine.

For more information, visit www.dickeys.com. For information about becoming a franchise partner, visit www.dickeysfranchise.com.

