F&M Bank Welcomes Carly Buchanan as Chief People Officer

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F&M Bank (“F&M”), an Archbold, Ohio-based bank owned by Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is pleased to announce Carly Buchanan as its new Chief People Officer.

With over 18 years of HR, leadership, and organizational development experience across multiple industries, Carly will lead F&M’s Human Resources Department, driving strategic HR planning, talent acquisition, employee engagement, and organizational growth.

Carly brings a decade of retail banking experience to her role, providing valuable insight into customer-focused strategies and operational efficiency. She holds senior HR certifications from SHRM (SHRM-SCP) and HRCI and has served as past President of the Northeast Indiana Human Resources Association. Recognized as a 2023 Fort Wayne 40 Under 40 honoree, Carly is also deeply committed to community involvement, supporting organizations like Junior Achievement, Boys and Girls Club, and the 988 Crisis Lifeline.

“Carly’s leadership, expertise, and passion for people make her an incredible asset to F&M Bank,” said Lars Eller, President, and CEO. “Her strategic vision will strengthen our culture, enhance employee engagement, and support our mission of serving our customers and communities.”

Carly earned her MBA and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Indiana Tech. She and her family reside in Northern Indiana, where she combines professional excellence with a strong dedication to community impact.

About F&M Bank:

F&M Bank is a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and we have Loan Production Offices in Troy, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Perrysburg and Bryan, Ohio.

