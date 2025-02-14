Lori Van Dusen Ranked as New York State’s #1 Woman Wealth Advisor by Forbes

Rochester, N.Y., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LVW Advisors, a Rochester-based independent financial advisory firm serving nonprofits and wealthy families and individuals nationwide, is pleased to announce that CEO and Founder Lori Van Dusen was recently named New York State’s top woman wealth advisor and the 11th in the nation by Forbes for 2025.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes and named to these prestigious award lists. I’m so grateful to the entire team at LVW, who works tirelessly to provide our clients with counsel that will guide them in achieving their wealth creation and financial goals,” said LVW Advisors CEO and Founder Lori Van Dusen, CIMA®.

Since founding the women-led firm in 2011, Van Dusen has applied a customized and strategic approach to LVW’s client service model, and she has consistently ranked among the top female wealth advisors in New York State and nationally. For eight consecutive years, she has been named to the Forbes list of top women wealth advisors, and for four years in a row, she has secured the top spot on the Best-in-State Women Advisors list for New York State. (For the purposes of this ranking, New York State excludes New York City.)

Developed by SHOOK Research, the Forbes lists incorporate quantitative and qualitative data obtained through surveys and interviews to rank advisors. For 2025 lists, SHOOK evaluated over 48,000 nominations from female advisors with a minimum of seven years of experience on best practices, level of service, assets under management, compliance records, and qualitative metrics like community involvement.

View the full 2025 list of America’s Top Women Wealth Advisors here. View the full 2025 Best-in-State Women Advisors list here.

The 2025 Forbes/SHOOK America’s Top Women Advisors and Best-in-State Women Advisors rankings were awarded on February 11, 2025, and are based on data provided by LVW Advisors for the time period October 1, 2023, through September 30, 2024. No compensation was paid in connection with obtaining these rankings. LVW Advisors paid a fee for promotional materials. Click here for additional disclosures.

About LVW Advisors

LVW Advisors is a Rochester, NY-based independent financial advisory firm serving wealthy families and nonprofit institutions nationwide. For more information, visit LVWAdvisors.com.