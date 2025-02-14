Correction - Diagnos Announces Closing of Private Placement

In the original press release dated February 5, 2025, announcing the closing of a private placement of 6,715,370 units issued at a price of $0.30 per unit, for gross proceeds of $2,014,611, the number of units, the amount of gross proceeds and the amount of cash remuneration to finders were incorrect. The corrected news release is presented below.

BROSSARD, Quebec, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, announces the closing, on February 5, 2025, of a non-brokered private placement of 6,715,369 units (each a “Unit”) issued at a price of $0.30 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $2,014,610.70 (“Private Placement”).

Each Unit consists of:

One (1) common share (“Share”), and

One (1) common share warrant (“Warrant”).

As part of the closing of the Private Placement, 6,715,369 Warrants have been issued to the subscribers. Each Warrant can be exercised, for a period of 18 months ending on August 5, 2026, to purchase one Share at a price of $0.40 per Share.

In connection with the closing of the Private Placement, the Corporation (i) paid cash commissions totalling $67,302.72 and (ii) issued an aggregate number of 130,821 finder’s warrants to five qualified firms acting at arm’s length to the Corporation. Each finder’s warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.40 per Share for a period of 18 months ending on August 5, 2026.

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to fund product development and commercialization of AI-based screening services, regulatory affairs as well as general and administrative operations.

All securities issued as part of the Private Placement are subject to a statutory hold period ending June 6, 2025.

The closing of the Private Placement remains subject to receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as execution of formal documentation.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

