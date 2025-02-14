President Trump urged to continue on bold path by reinvestigating 9/11





BEREKELY, Calif., Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In what could be the most consequential U.S. government decision in decades, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to release all classified files relating to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, and Martin Luther King Jr.

Those of us who have been fighting for more than two decades to expose the truth about what happened on September 11, 2001, wish to express our deep appreciation to the president for this incredibly courageous act. He has given the world hope that the truth about these devastating assassinations may finally come to light.

And in this spirit of transparency and healing we in the 9/11 Truth Movement ask President Trump to continue along this bold path by creating a presidential task force to reinvestigate all aspects of 9/11, including the scientific evidence concerning the destruction of the three World Trade Center towers in New York City (the Twin Towers and Building 7).

This world-changing act of mass violence not only led directly to the deaths of nearly 3,000 people on that day, but it has also been the catalyst for numerous wars and for an assault on the civil liberties of all Americans.

The 9/11 Truth Movement is a broad coalition of researchers, activists, concerned citizens, and family members of those killed who believe that we have not been told the truth about what happened that day.

Among those calling for a new investigation of 9/11 is Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, a nonprofit organization established in 2007 that represents more than 3,600 architects and engineers. The research done by AE911Truth and other independent researchers reveals that the official reports on the destruction of the WTC towers by the National Institute of Standards and Technology don’t stand up to scientific scrutiny.

Joining AE911Truth in calling for a presidential task force is former Pennsylvania congressman Curt Weldon, a longtime firefighter and fire chief who was on the scene at the World Trade Center in both 1993 (when explosives were detonated under the North Tower) and on 9/11 as chair of the Congressional Fire/EMS Caucus. Weldon is a passionate advocate for all firefighters, including the 343 who died trying to save lives at Ground Zero. He believes that the best way to honor these and other fallen heroes is to find out the truth about what caused this horrific event and what could have been done to prevent it.

Signed by:

Roland Angle: civil engineer, board member and chairman of AE911Truth

Kamal Obeid, structural engineer, board member and general manager of AE911Truth

Richard Gage, AIA: architect, founder of AE911Truth and RichardGage911, board member of Lawyers Committee for 9/11 Inquiry

Andy Steele: author, podcaster, board member and chief operating officer of AE911Truth

Erik Lawyer: retired Seattle firefighter and founder of Firefighters for 9/11 Truth and Protecting All Protectors Alliance

Raul Angulo: retired Seattle Fire Department captain and firefighting author

Chris Gioia: former chief and fire commissioner of the Franklin Square & Munson Fire Department

Bob McIlvaine: 9/11 family member, father of Bobby McIlvaine

Helen McIlvaine: 9/11 family member, mother of Bobby McIlvaine

Craig McKee: journalist, AE911Truth writer

John Keenan: former FDNY firefighter

Jeff Long: U.S. intelligence & Air Force veteran, board member and marketing director of AE911Truth

Contact:

Andy Steele

AE911Truth

asteele@ae911truth.org,

(510) 292-4710

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/abf68c44-27cf-4ff6-9690-f8cc74cc5c68