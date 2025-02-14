New AI-Powered Startup Merges Technology and Holistic Wellness to Deliver Personalized Health Solutions

New York, NY, Feb. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samantha Williams, a professional runway and print magazine model for brands like Chi, today announced the launch of the waitlist for YOU Wellness, a new wellness technology startup. This AI-driven company is on a mission to merge cutting-edge technology with holistic wellness to deliver personalized health solutions for individuals around the world. The venture marks Williams’ transformative journey from the fashion runway to the forefront of wellness innovation, as she leverages her unique background to inspire a healthier, more connected community.





For years, Williams graced international runways and magazine spreads, representing top brands and defining beauty trends. Now, she is channeling that passion for beauty and confidence inward. YOU Wellness was born from her vision that true well-being starts from within and should be accessible to everyone. After witnessing the importance of mental and physical health in sustaining a high-performance lifestyle, Williams transitioned from modeling to entrepreneurship, determined to create a platform that empowers people to take charge of their health in a personalized way.

YOU Wellness blends artificial intelligence with time-tested holistic practices to tailor wellness plans uniquely for each user. The platform’s upcoming mobile app will analyze individual health data and preferences – from fitness levels and nutrition to mindfulness habits – and generate customized wellness recommendations. By bridging the gap between advanced tech and traditional wellness methods, the platform effectively gives each user a personal wellness coach in their pocket. It’s a timely vision: the global health and wellness market is projected to reach $9 trillion by 2028, and YOU Wellness intends to be at the forefront of this convergence of AI and holistic health.

“Wellness has always been a deeply personal journey, and technology is the key to unlocking that personal touch at scale,” said Samantha Williams, Founder and CEO of YOU Wellness. “After years of helping brands inspire confidence on the outside, I wanted to help people strengthen themselves from the inside. YOU Wellness combines the best of AI with proven holistic practices to create an experience that is both high-tech and human-centric. Our mission is to inspire and equip every user to become the healthiest, happiest version of you.”

In addition to its core technology platform, YOU Wellness is unveiling a distinctive line of street-style merchandise that seamlessly blends comfort, art, and inspiration. This collection features oversized apparel designed for a relaxed fit, adorned with empowering quotes and iconic artworks sourced from The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s open-access collection. Each piece in the collection serves as a wearable canvas, merging fashion with profound artistic expression. The use of public-domain artworks allows for a celebration of cultural heritage, transforming classic masterpieces into contemporary streetwear. This approach not only pays homage to the original artists but also makes art more accessible to the public. By integrating these elements, YOU Wellness offers more than just clothing; it provides a medium for individuals to express their identity, values, and appreciation for art. This initiative reflects the company’s commitment to holistic well-being, recognizing that personal expression and inspiration are vital components of a healthy lifestyle. The merchandise line is set to launch in the coming months, inviting individuals to engage with the YOU Wellness lifestyle tangibly. This extension of the brand underscores its holistic approach, meeting people at both digital and physical touchpoints of their health journey.

The highly anticipated YOU Wellness app is scheduled to launch in Summer 2025. Currently in its final development stages, the app will serve as the central hub for the company’s personalized wellness programs. Users will be able to receive real-time health insights, track their progress, and adjust their wellness plans as their needs evolve. Ahead of the public launch, a select group of beta users and partners will test the app to ensure a seamless, impactful user experience. The summer release is poised to make a splash in the health-tech scene, as YOU Wellness brings its innovative vision to smartphones everywhere.

Moreover, YOU Wellness is embedding social responsibility into its business model from day one. The company has committed to donating 1% of all proceeds to charity, reflecting Williams’ belief in giving back to the community. This charitable pledge underscores the startup’s broader definition of wellness – one that includes caring for others and making a positive impact on society. By dedicating a portion of its revenue to worthy causes, YOU Wellness aims to foster a culture of wellness that extends beyond its customer base to touch lives in the wider community.

Samantha Williams’s story—from the catwalk to the tech world—has become a driving inspiration behind the brand. Her leadership fuses creativity, compassion, and business acumen, a combination that is attracting attention from both wellness enthusiasts and forward-looking investors. “We are building something more than a product; we’re building a community,” Williams added. “Whether you’re someone striving for a better wellness routine or an investor passionate about technology for good, YOU Wellness welcomes you. We invite everyone to join us in this movement to make personal wellness more accessible, data-driven, and deeply human.”

YOU Wellness is poised for a breakthrough year as it prepares for the app launch and expands its offerings. The company’s blend of innovative technology, holistic wisdom, and a heart for philanthropy positions it as a standout in the wellness industry. Investors, customers, and media are encouraged to follow YOU Wellness’s journey as it accelerates toward the Summer 2025 launch and beyond. This launch isn’t just the unveiling of a new app – it’s the beginning of a wellness revolution championed by a founder who has proven that vision and determination can redefine an industry.

For more information about YOU Wellness, upcoming product launches, or partnership opportunities, visit the official YOU Wellness website and follow @YOUWellness on Instagram. Media inquiries and requests for interviews with Samantha Williams can be directed to HELP@YOUWELLNESSAPP.COM

