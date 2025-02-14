GOGL – Changes to the Board composition

Golden Ocean Group Limited (“GOGL” or “the Company”) announces the appointment of Ms. Tonesan Amissah as Director of the Company.

Tonesan Amissah is a Barrister and Attorney-at-Law with over 30 years of experience in international corporate law. Ms. Amissah is currently a Client Director at Ocorian Services (Bermuda) Limited, a global fiduciary and corporate services company where she oversees all aspects of client service. Ms. Amissah is a former partner of Appleby (Bermuda) Limited, where she led the funds & investment services team and was a senior member of the firm’s corporate department, having joined Appleby in 1989. She also serves as a director of companies in the insurance space. Ms. Amissah holds a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science, she qualified as a Barrister at the Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn in London in 1988 and was later called to the Bermuda Bar in 1992. She is a member of the Institute of Directors and was appointed an accredited speaker for the Regulatory and Compliance Association in 2015. Ms. Amissah is a Bermuda citizen.

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda

February 14, 2025

