GRABAR LAW OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING CLAIMS ON BEHALF OF LONG-TERM SHAREHOLDERS OF ORIGIN MATERIALS, INC. (NASDAQ: ORGN); OLAPLEX HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ: OLPX); TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS, INC. (NYSE: TDS); AND METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. (NYSE: MEI)

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Origin Materials have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

Current shareholders who acquired Origin Materials shares prior to February 23, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/origin-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY: An underlying securities fraud class action complaint has survived Defendant’s motion to dismiss key allegations and claims in the complaint.

The underlying complaint alleges that Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGN), through certain of its officers, made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (1) Origin would not be able to meet its previously announced timeline for the construction of the Origin 2 plant; (2) demand for paraxylene ("PX") had dropped such that it would not be the production focus of Origin 2; (3) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at its previously disclosed cost; (4) Origin could not construct Origin 2 at the scale it had previously identified; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On February 12, 2025, a federal court found certain material statements regarding Origin’s business were false when made and were made with knowledge of wrongdoing, on the part of Origin Materials and certain of its officers.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current Origin Materials shareholders who have held Origin Materials stock since on or before February 23, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/origin-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLPX). The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Olaplex breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the Company.

Current shareholders who acquired Olaplex shares on or near the September 29, 2021 IPO, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/olaplex-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 to learn more.

Why? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint has survived Defendants attempts to dismiss the complaint. That complaint arose from Olaplex’s alleged materially misleading Offering Documents issued in connection with its September 29, 2021 Initial Public Offering.

It is alleged that Olaplex’s IPO Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and was not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing its preparation. Specifically, the Complaint alleges the Offering Documents made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) macro-economic pressures and competition in the haircare market were more robust than the Company had represented to investors; (ii) accordingly, the Company was unlikely to maintain its sales and revenue momentum; and (iii) as a result, it was unlikely that the Company would be able to achieve the financial and operational growth projected in the Offering Documents; and (iv) as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



On February 7, 2025, a federal Court issued an Order denying the Defendants’ motion to dismiss the securities fraud class action complaint. In doing so, the Court found that the Plaintiff has sufficiently alleged that Olaplex's registration statement contained omissions or failures to disclose the EU ban on lilial in Olaplex's No. 3 product and that this omission was material, rendering Olaplex's hypothetical warnings misleading to a reasonable investor - and moreover - that the lilial issue was "materially different than its Risk Disclosures led investors to believe.”

What You Can Do Now? If you are a current shareholder who acquired shares on or near Olaplex’s September 29, 2021 IPO, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/olaplex-shareholder-investigation/ or contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call 267-507-6085 for further assistance.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS):

A federal court has determined that multiple statements made by Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE: TDS) officers of were likely made with an intent to deceive the investing public, and therefore a securities fraud class action complaint against Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and certain of its officers has survived defendants’ motion to dismiss that complaint.

Grabar Law Office is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty by certain officers and directors of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. and its subsidiary, UScellular.

If you have continuously held TDS shares since prior to May 6, 2022, you may be entitled to seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and financial recovery, at no cost to you whatsoever. Visit: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/tds-uscellular-shareholder-investigation/ , email jgrabar@grabarlaw.com or call Joshua Grabar at 267-507-6085 to learn more.

WHY? An underlying securities fraud class action complaint has survived TDS’s attempts to dismiss the class action complaint. The class action complaint alleges that TDS and its subsidiary, UScellular, via certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TDS had no reason to believe UScellular’s “free upgrade” promotional activity, which was tested and trialed during the second quarter of 2022, was effective at reducing UScellular’s postpaid churn rate as they represented to investors, as opposed to merely adding new postpaid subscribers, when its churn rate was actually increasing or remaining constant over most quarters in the class period; (ii) UScellular was not making progress with respect to its churn rate, as it represented to investors; (iii) UScellular was not in fact balancing its promotional activity and its profitability; (iv) due to extreme competition among postpaid carriers, UScellular did not have the flexibility to offset the costs from widespread, expensive promotions with price increases; and (v) as a result of the Companies’ decision for UScellular to continue engaging in heavy promotions to address its postpaid subscriber churn rate despite any lack of positive impact on churn rate, UScellular’s profitability substantially declined.

Current TDS shareholders who have continuously held TDS shares since prior to May 6, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever - ever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter at no cost to you, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/tds-uscellular-shareholder-investigation/ , contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or Mia R. Heller at mheller@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Methode Electronics have breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

Current Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) shareholders who have held Methode Electronics shares since prior to June 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award - all at no cost to them whatsoever. To learn more visit: https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/methode-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

Why: A recently filed underlying securities fraud class action complaint alleges that Methode Electronics, via certain of its officers and directors, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Methode Electronics had lost highly skilled and experienced employees during the COVID-19 pandemic necessary to successfully complete Methode Electronics’ transition from its historic low mix, high volume production model to a high mix, low production model at its Monterrey facility; (ii) Methode Electronics’ attempts to replace its General Motors center console production with more diversified, specialized products for a wider array of vehicle manufacturers and OEMs, in particular in the electric vehicle (“EV”) space, had been plagued by production planning deficiencies, inventory shortages, vendor and supplier problems, and, ultimately, botched execution of Methode Electronics’ strategic plans; (iii) Methode Electronics’ manufacturing systems at its critical Monterrey facility suffered from a variety of logistical defects, such as improper system coding, shipping errors, erroneous delivery times, deficient quality control systems, and failures to timely and efficiently procure necessary raw materials; (iv) Methode Electronics had fallen substantially behind on the launch of new EV programs out of its Monterrey facility, preventing Methode Electronics from timely receiving revenue from new EV program awards; and (v) as a result, Methode Electronics was not on track to achieve the 2023 diluted earnings-per-share guidance or the 3-year 6% organic sales compound annual growth rate represented to investors and such estimates lacked a reasonable factual basis.

Current Methode Electronics shareholders who have held Methode Electronics stock since prior to June 23, 2022, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/methode-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call 267-507-6085.

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com