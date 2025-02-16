MPWR INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“Monolithic Power Systems” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MPWR) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Monolithic Power Systems securities between February 8, 2024 and November 8, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/MPWR.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Monolithic Power Systems’ voltage regulator modules and power management integrated circuits were suffering from significant performance and quality control issues; (2) these defects had, in turn, negatively impacted the performance of certain products offered by Nvidia in which such products were used; (3) Monolithic Power Systems had failed to adequately address and resolve known issues affecting the performance of the power management solutions Monolithic Power Systems supplied to Nvidia; (4) Monolithic Power Systems’ relationship with Nvidia had been irreparably damaged due to the significant performance and quality control problems affecting the products it supplied to Nvidia and Monolithic Power Systems’ failure to adequately address such issues; and (5) as a result of the above, Monolithic Power Systems was acutely exposed to material undisclosed risks of significant business, financial, and reputational harm.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in Monolithic Power Systems you have until April 7, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Attorneys' fees are typically a percentage of the total recovery, only if successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.

