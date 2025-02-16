FTI Consulting Establishes Healthcare & Human Services Industry Practice in Australia

SYDNEY, Feb. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the establishment of a dedicated Healthcare & Human Services industry practice in Australia with the appointment of Nathan Schlesinger as a Senior Managing Director and practice leader and Nicki Doyle as a Senior Managing Director, as well as six Managing Directors.

Mr. Schlesinger is based in Sydney and has 25 years of experience advising public- and private-sector health and aged care clients in Australia, the United States and Southeast Asia. Ms. Doyle has 16 years of experience supporting public- and private-sector aged care clients in Australia and internationally to navigate aged care policy, reform, regulation and changes to the aged care market.

“FTI Consulting is uniquely positioned as the only independent and fully dedicated health and human services advisory team with national scale and access to global capabilities,” said Mark Dewar, FTI Consulting’s Australia Leader. “This model enables us to forge deep relationships across the industry, so our clients receive tailored, impactful solutions. By combining extensive industry knowledge with the agility of FTI Consulting, we can provide direct access to senior advisors across the country who deliver hands-on support.”

The Healthcare & Human Services industry practice will focus on supporting clients with key industry agendas including system reform and sustainability, digitisation and productivity. FTI Consulting will continue to build on Mr. Schlesinger’s hire with an industry-oriented capability that complements existing FTI Consulting services in policy and economics, operational and digital transformation, financial sustainability, restructuring and risk-oriented services.

In addition to Mr. Schlesinger and Ms. Doyle, Trina Adams, Alicia Boyd, Somer Dawson, Laura Day, Charlotte Gordon and Taahir Kerbelker have joined as Managing Directors to further strengthen the firm’s sector expertise.

John Park, Head of Australia Corporate Finance & Restructuring, said, “The need for support in the healthcare and human services sectors has never been greater, with rising industry costs, workforce shortages and technological advancements. As we navigate a complex environment marked by significant challenges, the sustainability of healthcare, aged care and human services is under immense pressure. We will continue to invest in this practice with additional senior talent to build on expertise in digital health, health operations, analytics, transformation, and health strategy and policy.”

Mr. Schlesinger has extensive experience leading strategic and implementation projects for state and federal government, public health services, private health organisations and the aged care and disability sectors. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Schlesinger was the Australian Health Industry Leader and Global Health Services Leader for PwC. Mr. Schlesinger has a passion for system redesign, capacity building and making the health system more patient-centered.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Schlesinger said, “We are at a pivotal moment in the care sector, where the sustainability of the system is under significant strain, yet we also have unprecedented opportunities through advancements in technology and treatment. As we face these challenges, it is essential to have the right strategies, the right capabilities and the right mindset in place. I’m excited to join FTI Consulting and build a team that is dedicated to driving meaningful improvements in healthcare and human services while supporting the professionals in these sectors who make such a difference every day.”

The launch of the Healthcare & Human Services industry practice continues the steady growth of FTI Consulting across Australia. Recent appointments include Senior Managing Director Natalie Faulkner and Managing Director Sam Scerri in the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment, Managing Director Phil Smith in the Technology segment, and Senior Managing Director Keith McGregor and Managing Directors Callum Greig, Ben Icke and Christopher Pattinson in the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organisations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalised and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Rebecca Hine

+1.61.7.3225.4972

rebecca.hine@fticonsulting.com