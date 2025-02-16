Global Operating Room Equipment Market to Reach USD 59,961.5 million by 2035, Driven by Technological Advancements and Growing Surgical Procedures | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del:, Feb. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global operating room equipment market is poised for significant growth, with projections estimating a market value of USD 38,610.9 million in 2025. Over the next decade, the market is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, reaching USD 59,961.5 million by 2035.

• The growth of ambulatory surgery centres (ASCs) throughout the world is driving the demand for operating room equipment in the global market.

• During the forecast years, operating room equipment is projected to become more and more popular in the disciplines of neurosurgery, cardiology, and orthopaedics as a result of their capacity to lower overall healthcare costs.

• Hybrid operating room and integration of robotic systems are two of the remarkable developments that are poised to create more opportunities for the key players of the said market than before.

The steady rise in market value is attributed to technological advancements in surgical tools, increasing surgical procedures worldwide, and the growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries. Additionally, factors such as rising healthcare investments, hospital infrastructure expansion, and the adoption of robotic-assisted surgical equipment are further propelling market growth.

As the healthcare industry continues to embrace innovative operating room technologies, stakeholders, including medical device manufacturers and healthcare providers, are expected to witness new opportunities for growth and development.





What are the Major Advancements Adopted by Operating Room Equipment Market Players?

A recent development in the operating room equipment is the hybrid operating room which is also turning out to be a remarkable opportunity for market participants to provide a complete system of the operating room to their clients. An alternative to traditional operating rooms, hybrid operating rooms feature cutting-edge medical imaging technology and tools that facilitate high-quality interventional radiography and non-invasive procedures.

Globally, the number of hybrid operating rooms in medical facilities has grown with the support of government spending in an effort to upgrade the existing healthcare infrastructure of their countries. Along with this, private hospitals are also promptly adopting hybrid ORs as they enable surgeons to execute operations with ease because they provide a sterile operating room setting.

Another significant development was bought by Mazor Robotics in December 2018, which is Medtronic's subsidiary, Restorative Therapies Group. Through the integration of Mazor's robotic-assisted surgery systems for spine implants, navigation, and intra-operative imaging technologies, the company provides a completely integrated procedural solution for surgical planning, execution, and confirmation. Such advancements have changed the business orientation for operating room equipment market key players from simple general procedure equipment to high-end specific purpose equipment.

However, due to the high cost of the accompanying equipment, the overall sales of the operation room equipment have remained limited to completely established healthcare institutions. Also, depending on the nation, the surgical technique, and the equipment utilized for the surgical process, the standard parameters and expenses vary, posing a major challenge for market participants to expand their business in new regions.

Understanding hospital costs is essential to understanding value-based care, and they become even more significant for operating room equipment manufacturers when examining cost-saving surgical treatments. So over the projected period, the major market players are expected to expand their business through collaboration with the local players to get a better reach in regional markets.

Sales of operating room equipment are expected to rise along with the increase in regulatory approvals for the operating room equipment market. In addition to this, demand for operating room equipment is rising on account of an increase in government investments, funds, and grants worldwide and due to the growing number of hospitals.

Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries and an increase in the number of geriatric patients combined with an increase in the number of surgeries globally are also projected to contribute to the growth of the operating room equipment market share.

Some of the critical operating room equipment market trends promoting the demand for operating room equipment include a boom in OR equipment investments grants and money by government agencies around the world. There has been an increase in the adoption of operating room equipment in medical settings. The expensive cost of operating room equipment, on the other hand, is projected to stifle market expansion.

Healthcare professionals and surgeons are increasingly demanding operating rooms with technologically advanced technologies that are easy to use and flexible, resulting in improved operational efficiency and patient care. As a result, the worldwide operating room equipment market is significantly impacted.

Key Takeaways

The United States is projected to experience a steady 1.7% Value CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

Canada is expected to see a higher growth rate of 3.0% Value CAGR over the same period.

Germany is anticipated to have a moderate growth rate, with a 1.8% Value CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

France is forecasted to witness a 2.6% Value CAGR, indicating steady market expansion.

Italy is projected to have a relatively higher growth rate of 3.2% Value CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

The United Kingdom is expected to see a growth rate of 2.1% Value CAGR during the forecast period.

Spain is projected to have the highest growth rate among the listed countries, with a 3.5% Value CAGR from 2025 to 2035.

China is set to experience the most significant growth, with a remarkable 6.7% Value CAGR projected from 2025 to 2035.

"The global operating room equipment market is set to witness consistent growth due to the rapid adoption of cutting-edge technologies in surgical procedures. The integration of artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital health solutions is revolutionizing operating rooms, improving efficiency, and ensuring better patient safety. Moreover, the growing investments in healthcare infrastructure worldwide are expected to further drive market expansion," stated says Sabyasachi Ghosh Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

What are the Key Dynamics to the Operating Room Equipment Market Share?

Presently, sales of operating room equipment are driven by technological advancement in the healthcare sector, increase in the number of surgery procedures around the globe, increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers, rise in the aging population and increase in the prevalence of chronic disease.

However, high costs associated with the latest technological devices are a significant barrier to the global demand for operating room equipment.

An operating room equipped with technically advanced equipment ensures better patient care and enhanced operational efficiency by empowering surgeons and other healthcare professionals with greater flexibility and ease of handling.

Rapid technological advancement has brought a lot of changes in the way of surgical procedures are carried out today around the globe.

Operating rooms are becoming more spacious with new and advanced operating equipment that have become an essential part of modern hybrid operating rooms, leading to growing sales of operating room equipment.

The sales of operating room equipment are primarily characterized by growing demand for operating room equipment that is technically advanced as healthcare providers across the globe are increasingly adopting the concept of hybrid operating rooms.

A hybrid operating room combines the surgical and non-surgical functions such as diagnostics, radiology, patient monitoring, etc., in one place and provides surgeons with greater operational flexibility by enabling access to advanced imaging modalities such as C-arm, CT scanners, MRI scanners, and others.

With rapid technological advancement, increase in the number of ambulatory surgical centers, rise in the aging population, increasing demand for operational efficiency, increase in the prevalence of chronic disease, and increase in the number of surgery procedures around the globe, the operating room equipment global market is expected to have a healthy growth rate in the sales of operating room equipment during the forecast period.

Key Players of the Operating Room Equipment Industry

STERIS Corporation

Getinge AB

Stryker Corporation

Trumpf Medical

Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Others



Operating Room Equipment Market Segmentation

By Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is segmented into anaesthesia machines, electrosurgical devices, multi-parameter patient monitors, surgical imaging devices, operating tables, operating room lights, and surgical navigation systems

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is bifurcated into hospitals, outpatient facilities, and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, the Middle East, and Africa have been covered in the report.

