Vaccine Adjuvants Market to Reach $1.3 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 3.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Vaccine Adjuvants Market by Type (Immunostimulants, Vehicles and Mucosal Adjuvants), Disease (Infectious Diseases, and Others), and Application (Research, and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "vaccine adjuvants market" was valued at $820.2 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1,304.83 million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2024 to 2035.

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases, growing funding for vaccines and infectious diseases, and expansion of vaccination programs are the major factors that drive the growth of the vaccine adjuvants market. However, high initial and R&D cost for vaccine adjuvants may restrict the market growth. Moreover, growth potential in emerging markets and advancements in vaccine adjuvant research are expected to open new avenues in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $820.2 million Market Size in 2035 $1,304.83 million CAGR 3.9% No. of Pages in Report 339 Segments covered Type, Disease, Application, and Region Drivers Increase in prevalence of infectious diseases

Growing funding for vaccines and infectious diseases

Expansion of vaccination programs Opportunities Growth potential in emerging markets Advancements in vaccine adjuvant research Restraint High initial and R&D cost



The vehicles and mucosal adjuvants segment held the largest market share in 2023

By type, the vehicles and mucosal adjuvants segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the vaccine adjuvants market revenue and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. This is attributed to their superior ability to enhance immune responses, improve antigen delivery, and support the development of effective mucosal vaccines. In addition, the increasing focus on innovative vaccine platforms and rise in prevalence of infectious diseases further drives the dominance of this segment.

The infectious diseases segment held the largest market share in 2023

By disease, the infectious diseases segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than four- fifths of the vaccine adjuvants market revenue and is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in prevalence of infectious diseases globally, rise in demand for effective vaccines, and significant investments in vaccine research and development. In addition, the growing awareness of preventive healthcare and the expansion of immunization programs contribute to the segment growth.

The commercial segment held the largest market share in 2023

By application, the commercial segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fourths of the vaccine adjuvants market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to rise in demand for large-scale vaccine production, rise in number of vaccination programs globally, and the expansion of vaccine distribution networks. In addition, the presence of key pharmaceutical companies and their ongoing efforts to innovate and enhance vaccine formulations are key factors driving the commercial segment dominance.

North America held the largest market share in 2023

North America dominated the market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-third of the vaccine adjuvants market revenue, owing to presence of leading vaccine manufacturers, robust healthcare infrastructure, and significant government support for immunization programs. In addition, high research and development investments, a well-established regulatory framework, and rise in awareness about the importance of vaccines further contribute to the region’s dominance in the market.

Leading Market Players:

Dynavax Technologies Corporation

Novovax Inc.

Agenus Inc.

Adjuvatis

Aurorium

InvivoGen

Croda International Plc

Air Liquide Group

Associated British Foods

GlaxoSmithKline plc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the vaccine adjuvants market. These players have adopted strategies such as acquisition, expansion, product approvals, product launch and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

