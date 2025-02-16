ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages ICON plc Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – ICLR

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of ordinary shares of ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) between July 27, 2023 and October 23, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 11, 2025.

SO WHAT: If you purchased ICON ordinary shares during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the ICON class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=34903 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email case@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than April 11, 2025. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) ICON was suffering from a material loss of business due to customer cost reduction measures and other widespread funding limitations impacting ICON’s client base; (2) ICON’s purported Functional Service Provision (“FSP”) and hybrid model offerings were insufficient to shield ICON from the adverse effects of a significant market downturn; (3) the requests for proposals ICON received from its biotechnology customers during the Class Period were used in substantial part as price discovery tools, and thus were not indicative of underlying client demand; (4) ICON’s customers had canceled contracts, limited or reduced engagements, delayed clinical trial work, and/or failed to enter into new contracts with ICON for additional clinical trial work at historical rates once existing projects ended (or were scheduled to end) in 2024; (5) ICON’s two largest customers were diversifying their clinical research organization (“CRO”) providers away from ICON; (6) as a result of the above, ICON’s reported net new business awards and book-to-bill metrics materially misrepresented client demand for ICON’s services; and (7) consequently, ICON was tracking materially below the 2024 revenue and earnings per share (“EPS”) guidance issued during the Class Period and such guidance lacked a reasonable factual basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

