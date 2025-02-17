Space Radar Market to Reach $1,282 million, Globally, by 2033 at 8.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Space Radar Market by Type (Synthetic Aperture Radar, and Doppler Radar), Application (Earth Observation, Weather Forecasting, Disaster Management, and Others), Platfrom (Satellite-Based, and Airborne Platforms), Frequency Band (X-Band (8-12 GHz), C-Band (4-8 GHz), L-Band (1-2 GHz), Ku, Ka, and V Bands), and End User (Defense and Security, and Government and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the global space radar market size was valued at $586.7 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $1,282 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The growth of the global space radar market is driven by increasing investments in space situational awareness (SSA), rise in concerns over space debris management, and advancements in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology. Governments and defense agencies worldwide are expanding their use of space radars for missile tracking, reconnaissance, and early warning systems. In addition, the commercial sector is leveraging space radar for earth observation, climate monitoring, and disaster management. The demand for high-resolution imaging and all-weather surveillance capabilities further propels market expansion. Continuous technological innovations and collaborations among space agencies and private firms also contribute to the market growth.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $586.7 million Market Size in 2033 $1,282 million CAGR 8.4% No. of Pages in Report 354 Segments covered Type, Application, Platform, Frequency Band, End User, and Region. Drivers Increase in demand for space-based surveillance and Earth observation for defense and security applications. Increase in awareness of space debris monitoring to ensure safe orbital operations. Advancements in Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology for high-resolution imaging. Opportunity Increase in use of radar satellites in climate monitoring and disaster management. Restraints High development and deployment costs for space radar systems. Limited technological expertise and infrastructure in emerging economies.

Impact of Russia-Ukraine War Scenario

On February 24, 2022 the Russia-Ukraine war has significantly impacted the global space radar market, driving increased investments in space-based surveillance, intelligence gathering, and missile tracking systems. The conflict has heightened geopolitical tensions, prompting nations to strengthen their defense and security capabilities using advanced radar technologies. Governments and defense agencies are allocating more resources to space situational awareness (SSA) and synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites to monitor adversary activities and detect potential threats in real time.

• In addition, the war has disrupted satellite supply chains, affecting the production and deployment of space radar systems. Sanctions on Russia have also limited access to key space technologies, pushing countries to develop indigenous radar capabilities. The increased risk of cyberattacks on satellite infrastructure has further emphasized the need for enhanced security measures.

The Synthetic Aperture Radar Segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of type, the synthetic aperture radar segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global space radar market revenue. This is due to its ability to provide high-resolution, all-weather, and day-night imaging capabilities. Unlike optical sensors, SAR can penetrate cloud cover, darkness, and extreme weather conditions, making it essential for military surveillance, disaster management, and environmental monitoring. Growing defense investments in reconnaissance and missile tracking further drive SAR adoption. Advancements in miniaturized SAR satellites and increasing commercial applications in agriculture, infrastructure monitoring, and maritime surveillance have contributed to its dominant market position.

The Earth Observation segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of application, the earth observation segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global space radar market revenue. This is due to its extensive applications in climate monitoring, disaster management, environmental protection, and defense surveillance. Governments and private organizations rely on space-based radar systems for tracking deforestation, urban expansion, agricultural productivity, and natural disasters. Advancements in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology enable high-resolution imaging regardless of weather conditions, making it essential for military reconnaissance and border security. The growing demand for real-time geospatial data across industries has further solidified Earth observation as the leading segment in the space radar market.

The Satellite-based segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of platform, the satellite-based segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global space radar market revenue. This is due to its ability to provide global coverage, real-time data, and all-weather imaging for applications like defense, Earth observation, disaster management, and climate monitoring. Governments and commercial entities increasingly rely on satellite-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and Doppler radar for surveillance, navigation, and scientific research. Advancements in small satellite technology, increasing private sector investments, and rising demand for geospatial intelligence have further solidified the dominance of this segment in the market.

The X-Band (8-12 GHz) segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of frequency band, the X-band (8-12 GHz) segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than one-thirds of the global space radar market revenue. This is due to its high resolution, precise target detection, and all-weather imaging capabilities. Widely used in military surveillance, Earth observation, and weather monitoring, X-band radar provides detailed imagery and efficient object tracking. Governments and defense agencies prefer X-band radar for missile defense, reconnaissance, and satellite-based synthetic aperture radar (SAR) applications. Its ability to penetrate atmospheric disturbances and deliver real-time geospatial intelligence has solidified its dominance in the space radar market.

The Defense and Secuirty segment held the highest market share in 2023

On the basis of end user, the defense and security segment held the highest market share in 2023, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global space radar market revenue. This is due to the growing need for real-time surveillance, threat detection, and missile defense systems. Governments and military agencies rely on synthetic aperture radar (SAR) and doppler radar for border security, reconnaissance, and intelligence gathering. Rising geopolitical tensions and advancements in space-based radar technology have further driven investments in defense applications. In addition, space radar’s all-weather, day-and-night operational capabilities make it essential for national security and strategic defense initiatives worldwide.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting more than one-third of the global space radar market revenue. This is due to strong investments in defense, surveillance, and space exploration programs. The presence of key players like Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Northrop Grumman, along with NASA’s and the U.S. Department of Defense’s initiatives, has driven market dominance. The growing demand for Earth observation, missile defense, and military reconnaissance further boosts market expansion. In addition, advancements in synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology and satellite-based monitoring reinforce North America’s leadership in this sector.

Leading Market Players: -

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Thales Group

Leonardo S.p.A.

Saab AB

BAE Systems plc

Capella Space

ICEYE

Airbus Defence

Boeing

NEC Corporation

Denel Dynamics

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global space radar market. These players have adopted different strategies such as expansion and product launch to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

