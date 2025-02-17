Aspo Plc

Stock Exchange Release

February 17, 2025 at 8:15 am

Aspo Plc establishes a new long-term share-based incentive plan for key employees and pays part of the short-term remuneration plan in shares

To support the implementation of the portfolio vision announced by Aspo Plc during its capital markets day on May 14, 2024, the Board of Directors has resolved to amend both the short-term and long-term remuneration of the key employees starting from 2025.

The Board of Directors has resolved to establish a new long-term share-based incentive plan for key employees of the group. The purpose of the plan is to align the interests of the company’s shareholders and key employees to increase the company’s value in the long term, to commit key employees to implement the company’s strategy, objectives and long-term interest and to offer them a competitive incentive plan based on earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

New long-term share-based incentive plan

The Performance Share Plan 2025–2027 consists of one performance period, covering the financial years 2025–2027.

In the plan, the target group has an opportunity to earn Aspo shares based on performance. The performance criteria of the plan are the total shareholder return of Aspo’s share and the company’s sustainability targets. The potential rewards from the plan will be paid after the end of the performance period.

The value of the rewards to be paid based on the plan corresponds to an approximate maximum total of 200 000 shares of Aspo Plc. In addition, the reward includes a cash portion of an equivalent value. The target group in the performance period 2025–2027 consists of nine key employees, including the members of the Group Executive Committee and the CEO.

The potential reward will be paid partly in Aspo Plc’s shares and partly in cash. The cash portion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the key employee’s employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment. The share rewards payable based on the plan, subject to achievement of the performance measures, will be delivered to the participants in spring 2028.

Termination of the existing long-term share-based incentive plans

As part of the new remuneration, the Board of Directors resolved that the long-term share-based incentive plans 2023-2025 and 2024-2026 are terminated.

Short-term remuneration plan in shares

In addition, the Board of Directors resolved that part of the remuneration earned by the CEO, members of the Group Executive Committee and other key employees under the short-term remuneration plan 2025 will be paid in shares of Aspo Plc. The target group in the plan covers about 30 key employees.

The part payable in shares is estimated to be a maximum total of 320,000 shares (gross) calculated at the share price level prior to the resolution of the Board of Directors and provided that the targets set for the criteria are fully met. The share rewards payable based on the plan, subject to achievement of the performance measures, will be delivered to the participants in spring 2026.

Aspo Plc

The Board of Directors



For further information, please contact:

Heikki Westerlund, Chairman of the Board of Directors, tel. +358 50 559 6580





Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Key Media

www.aspo.com



Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 17 different countries, and it employs approximately 800 professionals.

Attachment