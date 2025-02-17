FTI Consulting Strengthens Business Transformation Capabilities with Addition of Senior Managing Director Timothée Fraisse

PARIS, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Timothée Fraisse as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in France.

Mr. Fraisse, who is based in Paris, brings more than 20 years of experience advising clients on growth strategies and operational turnarounds. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will work with a range of clients, particularly those in the healthcare and defense sectors, on solutions that drive improvements in commercial and operational performance, including mergers and acquisitions, carve-outs and operational restructuring initiatives.

“Timothée’s arrival is another significant step that reinforces our growth momentum and ambition in the French market,” said Jean-Werner de T'Serclaes, Co-Leader of FTI Consulting in France. “We are delighted to welcome him to the firm, as his expertise in business transformation, restructuring and performance improvement — combined with his deep knowledge of highly strategic and critical sectors, such as healthcare and defense — aligns with current industry trends and client needs. Timothée’s arrival comes at a time when companies are under increasing pressure to adapt and evolve, driving a growing demand for strategic support in transformation and restructuring.”

Mr. Fraisse brings a wealth of experience in the healthcare sector, having previously worked as a surgeon and researcher in university hospitals across France, the United Kingdom, Canada and Switzerland. He currently serves as a Reserve Medical Officer within the French Military Health Service. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Fraisse was a Partner at McKinsey & Company, where he led private equity initiatives in the healthcare sector. He also advised on the supply chain and transformation needs of leading businesses in the aerospace sector. Mr. Fraisse previously founded and led Mecapole, an industrial group specialising in aerospace subcontracting.

“In an increasingly complex economic landscape, having the right operational and financial expertise to navigate the fast-moving private equity environment is more critical than ever,” said Michael Weyrich, EMEA Head of the Business Transformation practice at FTI Consulting. “Timothée brings deep industry and functional experience to our transformation team in France and EMEA that will be instrumental in helping our clients drive sustainable value creation in the markets in which they operate.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Fraisse said, “I’m delighted to join FTI Consulting and contribute to the exciting growth journey of the practice in France. The firm’s collaborative culture and talented team are dedicated to delivering impactful solutions to clients navigating transformative decisions. I look forward to supporting our clients with these challenges and opportunities.”

