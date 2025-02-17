Tectum Mainnet Goes Live, Powering PayFi With High-Speed Blockchain & SoftNote Payments

Powered by Willow-Tree Consensus, Tectum 4.0 delivers high-performance Layer-1 scalability for real-world applications and digital payments.

At the PayFi forefront, Tectum connects tradFi with decentralized payments, enabling seamless blockchain transactions.

Tectum 4.0 supports dApps and smart contracts, while Tectum 3.0 powers SoftNote, a zero-fee, transactionless payment system.

With 1.7 million SoftNote bills minted, it enables wallet-free, fee-free, and offline crypto transactions, revolutionizing digital payments.

The following consensus upgrade set for Q2 2025, with Tectum Labs (Q1) driving CBDCs/tokenization and Tectum Keys (Q2) launching quantum-resistant security

Dubai, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Tectum , the next-generation performance-driven blockchain, has officially launched Tectum 4.0 - its public Layer-1 mainnet, delivering industry-leading scalability and efficiency to support real-world applications, seamless digital payments, and enterprise adoption.

Tectum 4.0 vs. Tectum 3.0: A Dual-Layer Blockchain for Performance & Payments

Tectum operates a dual-blockchain ecosystem, where Tectum 4.0 functions as a public, high-performance Layer-1 blockchain optimized for speed, scalability, and decentralized applications (dApps). This allows developers to build scalable, real-world solutions that leverage blockchain efficiency without bottlenecks.

In contrast, Tectum 3.0 is a private centralized blockchain specifically designed to support SoftNote , Tectum’s flagship transactionless payment system. The private nature of Tectum 3.0 ensures zero-fee transactions, making SoftNote an optimal payment solution that functions without gas fees or network congestion.

This hybrid architecture allows Tectum 4.0 to power high-speed smart contracts and dApps, while Tectum 3.0 ensures seamless, fee-free crypto transactions through SoftNote.

SoftNote vs. Traditional Crypto Payments: A Paradigm Shift

Unlike traditional crypto payments, which require on-chain confirmations, high gas fees, and network processing delays, SoftNote eliminates these barriers by offering a transactionless model that allows instant peer-to-peer transfers of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), USDT, and other digital assets.

Key Advantages of SoftNote Over Traditional Crypto Payments:

Bankless & Accountless: SoftNote eliminates the need for traditional banking infrastructure—users can transact freely without requiring a bank account or even a crypto wallet. As bearer instruments, SoftNotes functions like physical cash, allowing users to hold, print, and transfer them seamlessly.

SoftNote eliminates the need for traditional banking infrastructure—users can transact freely without requiring a bank account or even a crypto wallet. As bearer instruments, SoftNotes functions like physical cash, allowing users to hold, print, and transfer them seamlessly. Transaction-less: Unlike traditional crypto transactions that require network confirmations and gas fees, SoftNote operates on Tectum’s Layer-3 architecture, enabling instant, off-chain transactions without network congestion or added costs.

Unlike traditional crypto transactions that require network confirmations and gas fees, SoftNote operates on Tectum’s Layer-3 architecture, enabling instant, off-chain transactions without network congestion or added costs. Network-less: Payments can be made without an internet connection, ensuring global accessibility—even in regions with limited digital infrastructure.

Payments can be made without an internet connection, ensuring global accessibility—even in regions with limited digital infrastructure. Zero Fees: SoftNote transactions are fee-free, removing the financial barriers typically associated with blockchain payments.

SoftNote transactions are fee-free, removing the financial barriers typically associated with blockchain payments. Physical & Digital Usability: SoftNotes bridges the gap between digital and physical assets, offering the convenience of digital payments with the flexibility of cash.

With 1.7 million SoftNote bills already minted globally, SoftNote is driving mainstream adoption of crypto payments, making digital transactions as seamless as using cash.

"Blockchain must evolve beyond speculation to drive real-world utility," said Alexander Guseff, Founder & CEO of Tectum. "With the launch of Tectum 4.0, we are setting a new standard for speed and scalability, while SoftNote transforms digital payments by making crypto as seamless as cash. By eliminating fees, delays, and infrastructure barriers, SoftNotization bridges the gap between blockchain and everyday transactions, positioning Tectum at the forefront of the PayFi movement."

SoftNotization vs. Tokenization: Enabling Mass Crypto Adoption

While tokenization converts real-world assets into digital blockchain-based tokens, SoftNotization is a step beyond tokenization - it allows digital assets to be used in physical form, making crypto spendable in everyday transactions.

With SoftNotization, users can convert their crypto holdings into SoftNotes, enabling them to spend Bitcoin, Ethereum, stablecoins, or any digital asset just like cash - even in regions where crypto wallets and Web3 complexity hinder adoption.

This makes SoftNotization a critical driver of crypto mass adoption, especially in unbanked and underbanked economies, where a familiar cash-like payment system can simplify blockchain adoption for businesses and consumers alike.

What’s Next for Tectum?

Following the mainnet launch, Tectum will activate full consensus mechanisms in March 2025, strengthening security, decentralization, and transactional integrity. As PayFi adoption grows, Tectum will roll out SDKs on the public mainnet, equipping developers to build scalable applications for digital payments. The company is also expanding its ecosystem with new products and services.

At the forefront is Tectum Labs, an innovation hub for business tokenization and CBDCs, launching in Q1 2025. It will drive projects such as FreeSolar, TectumKeys, and SyntezNote, showcasing Tectum’s multi-industry reach. Additionally, Tectum Keys, a quantum-resistant security solution, launches in Q2 2025, setting a new standard for digital asset protection.

-ENDS-

About Tectum

Tectum is transforming digital payments with Tectum 4.0, its high-performance Layer-1 blockchain, designed for scalability and real-world adoption.

Built on Tectum 3.0, SoftNote enables zero-fee, instant peer-to-peer crypto transactions, eliminating network confirmations and gas fees. The SoftNote ecosystem includes the SoftNote Wallet for secure storage, the SoftNote Merchant Terminal for seamless point-of-sale transactions, and the SoftNote Pay App for simplified everyday payments.

Beyond payments, Tectum Labs specializes in asset tokenization and CBDC solutions, helping businesses digitize assets and supporting governments in CBDC development.

Tectum empowers Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies to become truly spendable, breaking barriers to adoption and enabling seamless micropayments. Its ecosystem includes the Tectum Emission Token ($TET) for SoftNote minting and quantum-proof authentication (XFA) for enhanced security.

A subsidiary of Crispmind Ltd., Tectum is committed to scalable, secure, and inclusive blockchain solutions that redefine global transactions. To learn more, visit www.tectum.io .

Media Contact:

Aroma Kumar, aroma@lunapr.io

Luna PR





