Digital Textile Printing Market Set to Surpass USD 5,602.0 Million by 2035, Driven by Rising Demand for Customization and Sustainability | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global digital textile printing market is poised for remarkable growth, with market size projected to increase from USD 3,012.5 million in 2025 to an estimated USD 5,602.0 million by 2035. According to industry forecasts, the market is expected to witness a steady CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2035. Notably, the sector generated USD 2,855.9 million in revenue in 2024, marking a significant milestone for the industry.

Digital textile printing has emerged as a game changer in the textile and fashion industries, providing unprecedented flexibility, greater quality, and environmentally responsible solutions. This technology satisfies the growing consumer desire for personalized, sustainable, and on-demand products by putting digital designs directly to materials.

Traditional textile printing procedures, which can necessitate lengthy pre-press preparations such as screen production and color separation, are quickly being superseded by more efficient digital technologies.

One of the key elements driving the rise of digital textile printing is the growing consumer appetite for personalized items. The fashion business, which is notorious for its rapidly shifting trends, benefits greatly from digital printing's shorter time-to-market. Businesses that eliminate labor-intensive stages can quickly offer new designs, adjust to market trends, and improve customer satisfaction.

Sustainability is becoming an increasingly important part of production operations, and digital textile printing stands out for its environmental benefits. Unlike traditional processes that use a lot of water and chemicals, digital printing conserves resources, which aligns with global sustainability goals. As regulatory agencies tighten environmental standards, the usage of eco-friendly technology such as digital textile printing is expected to increase.





Key Takeaways from the Digital Textile Printing Market Reports

The global digital textile printing market recorded a CAGR of 5.2% between 2020 and 2024.

Market value increased from USD 2,306.6 million in 2020 to USD 2,855.9 million in 2024.

The USA is expected to lead North America with a projected CAGR of 3.8% through 2035.

Germany is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 3.4% in Europe by 2035.

Pigment ink is estimated to hold more than 40% of the market share by 2035.

Digital polyester printing is expected to dominate the market, capturing a 46.1% share by the end of 2035.

"The Digital Textile Printing Market is evolving rapidly, driven by innovations in ink technology and sustainable production methods. As demand for customization and eco-friendly solutions grows, this market is set to transform the fashion and home décor industries." Says a Lead Consultant Ismail Sutaria in Packaging at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Key Market Trends and Highlights

Ongoing developments in ink formulations, such as water based, pigment, and dye sublimation inks, are contributing to improved color vibrancy, durability, and overall print quality.

The integration of Industry 4.0 principles, including automation, data exchange, and the Internet of Things, into digital textile printing processes is enhancing efficiency, reducing errors, and enabling smarter production workflows.

Increased collaborations between technology providers, textile manufacturers, and fashion brands are fostering innovation and expanding the application possibilities of digital textile printing.

Direct to garment printing, a subset of digital textile printing, is gaining popularity, especially in the apparel industry, allowing for high quality and detailed prints directly onto garments.

Digital Textile Printing Soars in China as Manufacturing Industry Embraces Innovation

The strong textile manufacturing industry in China contributes to the increasing demand for digital textile printers. As one of the world's leading textile producers, China continues to use innovative printing technologies to improve production efficiency, fulfill changing customer needs, and preserve its competitive edge in the worldwide market. The integration of digital printing systems has become critical for firms seeking to offer high-quality, customizable textile products quickly.

Rising Demand for Personalized Home Décor Fuels Growth in USA Digital Textile Printing

In the United States, the growing trend toward custom home décor is driving demand for digital textile printing. American consumers are increasingly looking for individualized home design features, such as handmade drapes and cushions and bespoke upholstery materials.

This trend towards personalization has pushed manufacturers to invest in digital textile printing technologies, which allow them to create unique, made-to-order designs without the constraints of traditional printing methods. As a result, the industry in the United States is steadily growing, fueled by innovation and customer demand for unique home décor solutions.

Competitive Landscape

Key participants in the digital textile printing business are creating and bringing new goods to the market. They are combining with various organizations and expanding their geographical reach. A few of them also collaborate and work with local brands and start-up enterprises to produce new products.

Key Players in Digital Textile Printing Market

Seiko Epson

Electronics For Imaging, Inc.

Mimaki Engineering

Kornit Digital

D. Gen

Roland DGA Corporation

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH

Durst Group AG

The Ricoh Company, Ltd

Colorjet Group

HP Inc.

Zimmer Maschinenbau GmbH

Key Developments in Digital Textile Printing Market

In January 2025, Roland DG Corporation released the XP-640, a revolutionary 64" eco-solvent inkjet printer with unrivaled image quality and output productivity.

In September 2024, Seiko Epson Corporation purchased Fiery, LLC, a firm based in the United States that provides digital front end (DFE) servers and workflow solutions to the print industry.





Digital Textile Printing Industry Segmentation

By Printing Process:

Multiple printing process in the market for digital textile printing are direct to garment, dye sublimation and direct to fabric.

By Ink:

In terms of ink, the market for digital textile printing is segmented into sublimation, reactive, acid, direct disperse and pigment.

By Substrate:

Digital textile printing is used for various substrates which include digital cotton printing, digital silk printing, digital rayon printing, digital linen printing, digital polyester printing and others.

By End Use:

End users of digital textile printing include clothing, households, display and technical textiles.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa are covered.

