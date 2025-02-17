Canned Wine Market Projected to Surpass USD 3,129 Million by 2034 Amid Rising Demand for Convenience Driving Market Expansion | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global canned wine market is on a strong growth trajectory, with its valuation expected to surge from USD 643 million in 2024 to USD 3,129 million by 2034. This translates to a CAGR of 17.10% during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of canned wine can be attributed to shifting consumer preferences, particularly among younger demographics, who favor convenience, portability, and single-serve options over traditional bottled wine.

As busy lifestyles become the norm, the demand for ready-to-drink (RTD) alcoholic beverages continues to rise. Canned wine caters to this need by offering a spill-free, lightweight, and eco-friendly alternative. Its growing popularity among outdoor enthusiasts—such as campers, hikers, and festival-goers—has significantly fueled market growth. Moreover, the elimination of corkscrews and glass breakage concerns makes canned wine an attractive choice for on-the-go consumers.

Canned Wine Market Dynamics

The market dynamics of canned wine are influenced by several driving factors and challenges. One key driver is the shifting consumer preference, particularly among Millennials and Gen Z, who favor single-serve and portable drink options. Additionally, sustainability plays a significant role, as aluminum cans are recyclable and have a lower carbon footprint than glass bottles, making them attractive to eco-conscious consumers. The market is also benefiting from the expanding variety of canned wines, including diverse flavors and premium-quality options, which are helping to broaden the customer base.

However, certain restraints hinder market growth. Traditional wine drinkers often perceive canned wine as lower in quality compared to bottled alternatives, posing a challenge to widespread acceptance. Furthermore, regulatory challenges exist, as alcohol packaging laws vary across regions, potentially slowing the market's expansion.





Key Takeaways

The global canned wine market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 17.10%.

Rising demand for portable and convenient alcoholic beverages is driving sales.

RTD consumption trends are accelerating market expansion, particularly in developed and emerging economies.

Outdoor activities like camping, hiking, and weekend getaways are boosting demand for canned wines.

"The canned wine market is redefining traditional wine consumption. With growing interest from both consumers and producers, it’s clear that canned wine is not just a passing trend but a long-term shift in the industry. Sustainability, convenience, and innovation are at the heart of this transformation, making it an exciting time for the market." says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Recent Developments in the Market

New Product Launches : Leading wine brands are expanding their product lines with organic and premium canned wines to cater to health-conscious consumers.

: Leading wine brands are expanding their product lines with organic and premium canned wines to cater to health-conscious consumers. Sustainable Packaging Initiatives : Companies are focusing on using lightweight and fully recyclable aluminum cans to meet sustainability goals.

: Companies are focusing on using lightweight and fully recyclable aluminum cans to meet sustainability goals. Retail Expansion: Supermarkets and online platforms are increasing their canned wine offerings, driving market visibility



Key Benefits for Stakeholders

Wine Producers : Opportunities to tap into a growing market segment with innovative product formats.

: Opportunities to tap into a growing market segment with innovative product formats. Retailers : Increased shelf space for canned wines in supermarkets, liquor stores, and online platforms.

: Increased shelf space for canned wines in supermarkets, liquor stores, and online platforms. Consumers: Access to affordable, high-quality, and convenient wine options.



Competitive Analysis

The canned wine market is highly competitive, with both established wine producers and emerging brands vying for market share. Key players are focusing on product differentiation, branding, and sustainability to attract consumers. Some of the leading brands include:

Union Wine Company

Underwood

MANCAN Wine

The Infinite Monkey Theorem

Lila Wines

Francis Ford Coppola Winery

Backpack Wine Co.

House Wine

Nomadica

Electric Sky Wine

Sans Wine Co.

Babe Wine

Coppola Sofia

JOIY Wine

Ramona



Collaborations between wineries and beverage packaging companies are also driving industry advancements, ensuring better preservation of wine quality in cans.





Country-Wise Market Analysis

Growth rates vary across regions, with Europe leading due to strong wine consumption traditions, while the U.S. and Australia are seeing steady adoption driven by lifestyle changes.

France and Italy, known for their rich wine culture, are experiencing the fastest growth, indicating a shift in consumer habits toward more modern and convenient formats.

Country CAGR (2024 to 2034) United States 10.5% United Kingdom 11.6% France 16.5% Italy 13.2% Australia 7.8%

Canned Wine Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Sparkling Wine

Still White Wine

Still Red Wine

Rosé

By Package Size:

250 ml (8.4 oz)

375 ml (12.7 oz)

187 ml (6.3 oz)



By Sales Channel:

Hypermarket/supermarket

Wine Shops and Specialty Stores

Club Stores

Liquor Stores

Online Retail



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan



