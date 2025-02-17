India E-Commerce Logistics Markets 2024-2029: Expansion Fueled by Shifts in Consumer Tastes, Higher Internet Usage, and a Growing Middle Class Looking for Convenience and a Wider Selection of Goods

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-commerce Logistics Market in India" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is expected to reach INR 601.09 Bn by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~16.03% during the 2024 - 2029 period. The e-commerce industry's quick expansion is fueled by shifts in consumer tastes, higher internet usage, and a growing middle class looking for convenience and a wider selection of goods.
Market drivers:
The growth of India's e-commerce logistics market in 2024 is driven by several key factors. Rising internet and smartphone penetration, especially in rural areas, has broadened the consumer base, while rapid adoption of digital payments has facilitated seamless online transactions. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as real-time tracking and automated warehousing, have enhanced logistics efficiency. Finally, supportive government policies and investments in infrastructure are enabling faster, more reliable delivery networks across the country.
Market trends:
In 2024, the e-commerce logistics market in India is experiencing robust growth driven by the rapid expansion of online shopping and increased smartphone penetration. Logistics providers are increasingly focused on last-mile delivery innovations, including drone and EV-based solutions, to reduce delivery times and costs.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators
Chapter 3: Introduction
3.1. Market definition and structure
Chapter 4: Market Overview
4.1. E-commerce Logistics Market in India - An Overview
4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast (2024 - 2029)
Chapter 5: Market Influencers
5.1. Market drivers
5.2. Market challenges
Chapter 6: Market Trends
6.1. Key Market Trends
Chapter 7: Government Initiatives
7.1. Favorable government initiative
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape
8.1. Allcargo Gati Ltd.
- Company information
- Business description
- Products/Services
- Key people
- Financial snapshot
- Key ratios
- Key financial performance indicators
- Key business segments
- Key geographic segments
8.2. Blue Dart Express Limited
8.3. Delhivery Limited
8.4. BusyBees Logistics Solutions Private Limited (XpressBees)
8.5. DTDC Express Limited
8.6. Ecom Express Limited
8.7. Instakart Services Private Limited (Ekart Logistics)
8.8. Safexpress Private Limited
8.9. Shadowfax Technologies Private Limited
8.10. FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services (India) Private Limited
Chapter 9: Recent Developments
9.1. Key Recent Developments
Chapter 10: Appendix
