India E-Commerce Logistics Markets 2024-2029: Expansion Fueled by Shifts in Consumer Tastes, Higher Internet Usage, and a Growing Middle Class Looking for Convenience and a Wider Selection of Goods

The market is expected to reach INR 601.09 Bn by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~16.03% during the 2024 - 2029 period.



The market is expected to reach INR 601.09 Bn by 2029, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~16.03% during the 2024 - 2029 period. The e-commerce industry's quick expansion is fueled by shifts in consumer tastes, higher internet usage, and a growing middle class looking for convenience and a wider selection of goods.



Market drivers:



The growth of India's e-commerce logistics market in 2024 is driven by several key factors. Rising internet and smartphone penetration, especially in rural areas, has broadened the consumer base, while rapid adoption of digital payments has facilitated seamless online transactions. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as real-time tracking and automated warehousing, have enhanced logistics efficiency. Finally, supportive government policies and investments in infrastructure are enabling faster, more reliable delivery networks across the country.



Market trends:



In 2024, the e-commerce logistics market in India is experiencing robust growth driven by the rapid expansion of online shopping and increased smartphone penetration. Logistics providers are increasingly focused on last-mile delivery innovations, including drone and EV-based solutions, to reduce delivery times and costs.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary



Chapter 2: Socio-Economic Indicators



Chapter 3: Introduction

3.1. Market definition and structure



Chapter 4: Market Overview

4.1. E-commerce Logistics Market in India - An Overview

4.2. Market Size and Growth Forecast (2024 - 2029)



Chapter 5: Market Influencers

5.1. Market drivers

5.2. Market challenges



Chapter 6: Market Trends

6.1. Key Market Trends



Chapter 7: Government Initiatives

7.1. Favorable government initiative



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Allcargo Gati Ltd.

Company information

Business description

Products/Services

Key people

Financial snapshot

Key ratios

Key financial performance indicators

Key business segments

Key geographic segments

8.2. Blue Dart Express Limited

8.3. Delhivery Limited

8.4. BusyBees Logistics Solutions Private Limited (XpressBees)

8.5. DTDC Express Limited

8.6. Ecom Express Limited

8.7. Instakart Services Private Limited (Ekart Logistics)

8.8. Safexpress Private Limited

8.9. Shadowfax Technologies Private Limited

8.10. FedEx Express Transportation and Supply Chain Services (India) Private Limited



Chapter 9: Recent Developments

9.1. Key Recent Developments



Chapter 10: Appendix

