2025 US International Trade Financing Industry Research Report: Updated Analysis & Forecasts with 100+ Data Sets Covering 2016-2029

The 78-page 2025 International Trade Financing Market Research Report is one of the most comprehensive and in-depth assessments of the industry in the United States with over 100+ data sets covering 2016-2029.
This report is full of industry insights including historical and forecasted market size, revenue and industry breakdowns by product lines, size of company, concentration segmentation, business structure, customer type, state and MSA, profitability, financial ratios, balance sheet benchmarks, BCG matrix, extensive statistics by state and MSA, operating expense details, workforce composition, industry consolidation analysis, sector benchmarks, employee productivity, price inflation, pay bands for the top 20 industry jobs, trend analysis and forecasts on numerous industry statistics including companies, locations, employees, pay, and much more.
The International Trade Financing industry includes companies primarily engaged in providing one or more of the following: (1) working capital funds to U.S. exporters; (2) lending funds to foreign buyers of U.S. goods; and/or (3) lending funds to domestic buyers of imported goods.
This report was developed utilizing the results from extensive business surveys and econometrics. Professionals utilize this report for market sizing, industry analysis, benchmarking, forecasting, strategic planning, market analysis, due diligence, valuation, sales & marketing strategy, operational streamlining, organizational strategy, evaluating opportunities, and many other analyses.
Review the 78-page table of contents or download a sample report to see the data-rich insights, which leaders have come to depend on for their research, strategic, and benchmarking needs.
Below are a few of the hundreds of stats from the report:
INDUSTRY SIZE
- In 2024, industry sales were $1.1 billion
INDUSTRY GROWTH
- Over the past 5 years, the industry has grown at an annual rate of 4.3%
COMPANY GROWTH
- There are 200 companies in the industry
SALES PER COMPANY
- In 2024, the average sales per company was $5.7 million
INFLATION & PRICING
- Inflation has averaged 6.8% over the past 5 years
PROFITABILITY
- For unprofitable companies, the average net loss is -24.3%
PRODUCTIVITY ANALYSIS
- Employee productivity is $964,274
EXPENSE BENCHMARKING
- 2% of expenses is spent on health insurance
OPERATING EXPENSES
- In 2024, industry operating expenses grew 5.2%
PAYROLL BY STATE
- California averages $72,835 in payroll per employee
JOB CATEGORIZATION BENCHMARKS
- 14.1% of employees in the industry are in management positions
- Benchmark against 25 other job categories
JOB CATEGORIZATION PAY RANGES
- The average industry hourly pay for office and administrative jobs is $24.05
The above stats represent a small fraction of what you will find in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
- Industry Snapshot - Revenue & Growth
- Industry Snapshot - Costs & Financial Metrics
SECTION ONE
REVENUE & GROWTH ANALYSIS
Industry Growth Details
- Industry Revenue, Companies, Locations
- 2015-2023 historicals, 2024 & 5-yr forecasts
Growth Benchmarks
- Revenue per Company & Location
- 2015-2023 historicals, 2024 & 5-yr forecasts
Revenue by Product Lines
- % of Revenue from Product Lines
BCG Income vs Revenue Growth Matrix
- Service Subsectors vs. Industry
Total Revenue by Industry Segments
- Concentration, Size, Structure & Franchise
Total Revenue per State
- Revenue per State and State Rankings
Revenue per Capita by State
- Revenue per Capita and State Rankings
Revenue per Metropolitan Statistical Area
Revenue per Capita per Metropolitan Statistical Area
Revenue per Company by Industry Segment
- Concentration, Business Size, & Business Structure
Revenue per Location by Industry Segment
- Concentration, Size, Structure, & Franchise
Revenue per Location by State
- Revenue per Location and State Rankings
Revenue per Location per MSA
Industry Segmentation by Business Size
- Revenue, Companies, Locations, Employees & Payroll
- Absolute Figures & % of Industry
Industry Consolidation Analysis
- Revenue, Companies, Locations & Employees
- 2018 vs. 2023 by Business Size
Industry Consolidation Benchmarks
- Revenue per Company, Location & Employee
- 2018 vs. 2023 by Business Size
Industry Segmentation by Top 50 Companies
- Revenue, Locations, Employees & Payroll
- Absolute Figures & % of Industry
Sector Concentration Benchmarks
- % of Sector Revenue from the Top 50 Companies
- 12 Sectors
Industry Segmentation by Business Structure
- Revenue, Companies, Locations, Employees & Payroll
- Absolute Figures & % of Industry
Pricing & Inflation
- Annual Inflation - Indexed to 2006
- 2015-2023 historicals, 2024 & 5-yr forecasts
- Monthly Inflation Figures for the Past 4 Years
Service Subsector Growth
- Revenue and 5-Year CAGR
- 12 Subsectors
Service Subsector Analysis
- Revenue per Company
- Revenue per Location
- 12 Subsectors
Service Subsector Analysis
- Revenue per Employee
- Payroll per Employee
SECTION TWO
COST & FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
Profitability & Financial Ratio Analysis
- Percent of Companies that are Profitable
- Average Net Income as a Percent of Revenue
- 10 Financial Ratios
Balance Sheet Benchmarks
- 17 Asset & 14 Liabilities Categories
- Indexed at 100 to Total Revenue
Operating Expenses
- Industry Operating Expenses
- Industry Revenue vs. Operating Expense Growth
- Operating Expense as a Percent of Revenue
- 2015-2023 historicals, 2024 & 5-yr forecasts
Operating Expenses by Company & Location
- Operating Expenses per Company
- Operating Expenses per Location
- Revenue vs. Expenses Growth per Location
- 2015-2023 historicals, 2024 & 5-yr forecasts
Operating Expense Detail
- 32 Categories covering Employee, Property, Equipment, IT, Inventory, & Miscellaneous Costs
- % of Cost Structure
Productivity & Industry Employment
- Revenue per Employee
- Total Industry Employees
- Employees per Company
- 2015-2023 historicals, 2024 & 5-yr forecasts
Employee Productivity by Segments
- Revenue per Employee
- Concentration, Business Size, Structure & Franchise
Employee Productivity by State
- Revenue per Employee and State Rankings
Employee Productivity per MSA
- Revenue per Employee
Industry Payroll
- Payroll per Employee
- Payroll per Company
- Payroll per Location
- 2015-2023 historicals, 2024 & 5-yr forecasts
Workforce Composition Benchmarks
- 17 Job Categories across Management & Finance, Sales, Services, Marketing, Ops, IT, & Others
- Percent of Industry's Employees
Job Categorization Pay Ranges
- 17 Job Categories across Management & Finance, Sales, Services, Marketing, Ops, IT, & Others
- Pay Bands (10%, 25%, Mean, 75%, 90%)
Top 20 Jobs Breakdown
- Percent of Total Employees by Job
- Rank Ordered by Top 20 Job Categories
Pay Ranges of Top 20 Jobs
- Pay Bands (10%, 25%, Mean, 75%, 90%)
Payroll per Company by Segments
- Concentration, Business Size, & Business Structure
Payroll per Location by Segments
- Concentration, Business Size, Structure, & Franchise
Payroll per Employee by Segments
- Concentration, Business Size, Structure, & Franchise
Payroll per Employee by State
- Payroll per Employee
- State Rankings
Payroll per Employee per MSA
Employees per Company by Segments
- Concentration, Business Size, & Business Structure
Employees per Company by Segments
- Concentration, Business Size, Structure, & Franchise
Total Employment by State
- Number of Employees and State Rankings
Population to Every Employee by State
- Number of Residents to Industry Employee
- State Rankings
Total Employment per MSA
Locations per Company by Segments
- Concentration, Business Size, & Business Structure
Locations per MSA
