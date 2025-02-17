South Korea Flow Cytometry Industry Trends, Key Players & Future Outlook: Rising Healthcare & Biotech Investments Drive South Korea Flow Cytometry Market Growth

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Flow Cytometry Market: Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Flow cytometry has emerged as a transformative technology in South Korea, driven by advancements in research and industrial applications. This versatile technology enables high-throughput analysis of single cells, offering applications ranging from clinical diagnostics to industrial biotechnology. South Korea's commitment to innovation and R&D investments has catalyzed the adoption of flow cytometry, with significant contributions from key players like Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Despite challenges such as high costs and technological complexity, the growth trajectory of flow cytometry in South Korea is promising, supported by government initiatives and increasing healthcare and biotech investments.



The South Korean flow cytometry market was valued at $82.12 million in 2024 and is projected to reach $244.49 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.89% during the forecast period (2024-2033). Investments in flow cytometry in the country saw a significant year-on-year increase of 23.23% from $431.3 million in 2020 to $531.5 million in 2021. This upward trend reflects the growing importance of this technology across clinical, research, and industrial domains.

Recent Developments:

Industrial-Scale Developments

January 2024: SML Meditree partnered with Sengenics to distribute its immune proteomics platform, KREX, in South Korea.

February 2022: IDEXX Laboratories launched the Procyte One analyzer in South Korea, leveraging advanced flow cytometry laser technology.

Research-Scale Developments

August 2023: Seoul St. Mary's Hospital researchers received recognition for their work on MRD monitoring using multi-parametric flow cytometry.

January 2023: Expansion of Eunpyeong St. Mary's Hospital to enhance its analytical capabilities, including additional flow cytometers.

These developments highlight the expanding role of flow cytometry in both research and clinical settings within South Korea.



Market Demand Drivers and Limitations

The following are the demand drivers for South Korea flow cytometry market:

Increasing Healthcare Investments and Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in South Korea

Increasing Research and Development Expenditure in the Country

The market is expected to face some limitations due to the following challenges:

High Cost of Acquisition

The South Korean flow cytometry market is poised for substantial growth, underpinned by increasing investments in healthcare and biotechnology, advancements in technology, and expanding applications in diagnostics and research. Despite challenges such as high costs and reliance on imports, opportunities in automation, AI integration, and emerging clinical applications position South Korea as a key player in the global flow cytometry landscape. Strategic collaborations and adherence to stringent regulatory standards will further bolster the market's trajectory over the next decade.



Competitive Strategy:

A detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the South Korea flow cytometry market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Players in the South Korea Flow Cytometry Market profiled in the report include:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc.

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

II-VI Incorporated

Sony Group Corporation (Sony Biotechnology)

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 108 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $82.12 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $244.49 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.8% Regions Covered South Korea





Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Footprint

1.2.1 Major Flow Cytometry Systems

1.2.2 Market Penetration of Flow Cytometry

1.2.3 Recent Developments

1.2.4 SWOT Analysis

1.3 Regulatory Compliance

1.4 Technology Landscape



2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Impact Analysis

2.2 Market Drivers

2.2.1 Increasing Healthcare Investments and Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing in South Korea

2.2.2 Increasing Research and Development Expenditure in the Country

2.3 Market Restraints

2.3.1 High Cost of Acquisition

2.4 Market Opportunities

2.4.1 Increasing Use of Automation in Flow Cytometry Laboratories



3 Product Mapping

3.1 Instrument Product Mapping Analysis

3.2 Consumable Product Mapping Analysis

3.3 Imagin System and Software Product Mapping Analysis



4 Competitive Insights

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Expansion

4.3 Increasing Awareness

4.4 Market Share Analysis (by Company)

4.5 Growth-Share Matrix



5 South Korea Flow Cytometry Market, by Product

5.1 Overview

5.2 Instruments

5.2.1 Key Players

5.2.2 Platforms

5.2.3 Replaceable Components and Accessories

5.3 Reagents and Consumables

5.3.1 Key Players

5.3.2 Antibodies

5.3.3 Fluorescent Dye

5.3.4 Beads

5.3.5 Others

5.4 Imaging Systems and Software



6 South Korea Flow Cytometry Market, by Method

6.1 Overview

6.2 Bead-based Flow Cytometry

6.3 Cell-based Flow Cytometry



7 South Korea Flow Cytometry Market, by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Clinical Applications

7.2.1 Cancer

7.2.2 Hematology

7.2.3 Autoimmune Diseases

7.2.4 Organ Transplantation

7.2.5 Others

7.3 Research Applications

7.3.1 Drug Discovery

7.3.2 Stem Cell Research

7.3.3 In-Vitro Toxicology Testing

7.3.4 Biomarker Detection

7.3.5 Cell Apoptosis

7.3.6 Cell Cycle Analysis

7.3.7 Cell Viability

7.3.8 Others

7.4 Industrial Applications

7.4.1 Food and Beverages

7.4.2 Water Treatment

7.4.3 Microbiology Testing

7.4.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

7.4.5 Agriculture and Fermentation Industry

7.4.6 Other Industries<



8 South Korea Flow Cytometry Market, by End Users

8.1 Overview

8.2 Academic and Research Institutes

8.3 Hospitals and Clinical Testing Laboratories

8.4 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.5 Industrial Companies

8.6 Others



