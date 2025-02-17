US EV Charging at Home Consumer Demand and Preferences Report

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging at Home: User Demand and Preferences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study investigates consumers' charging location and equipment preferences, charging behavior and frequency, user experience, affordability, and space and future expansion considerations. It also investigates opportunities to coordinate the EV charging load with a smarter whole-home energy management approach.
As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to grow, understanding consumer needs and priorities for home-based charging solutions is crucial for shaping future developments in the EV industry and utilities plans to support a massive shift in home energy consumption.
This study pulls from a survey 8,000 US households with internet access at home. The sample is representative of all US internet households, with quotas set for age, gender, household income, and education. Some questions related to electric vehicles will be shown to a 4,000 respondent sub-group that is also balanced demographically to be representative of all US internet households.
Key Questions Addressed:
- What are EV adoption trends and who are EV owners and intenders?
- What EV equipment are owners using at home and how did they acquire the equipment?
- What are their home charging patterns and preferences?
- How do EV owners think about their home energy consumption and home energy management?
- What other energy management products do EV owner use, and what is the demand for coordinating energy loads (thermostats, solar, battery storage, smart electric panels, HVAC, hot water heaters, appliances, etc.)
- Do EV owners participate in special utility rate plans and demand response programs?
- What is the demand for bi-directional charging and using an EV battery as a home energy source?
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- High Familiarity with Electric Vehicles
- Ownership of Electric Vehicles
- EV Purchase Inhibitors
- EV Owner Experience: Net Promoter Score Trending
- Electric Vehicles Charging Frequency by Locations
- EV Charging Pain Points In Multifamily
- Smart Home Device Ownership by EV Ownership
- Value of EV Charging Coordinated with Other Major Appliances
- Solar Ownership and Purchase Intent
- Adoption of Battery Storage
- Frequency of Using Home Battery to Power Home
- Valuable EV Capabilities: EV Owners vs Intenders
EV Market Growth: Adoption, Intentions, and Attitudes
- Ownership of Plug-in Electric Vehicle
- Type of Vehicle Owned
- Attitudes Toward Electric Vehicles Among Non-EV Owners
- Attitudes Toward Electric Vehicles by EV Ownership
- Vehicle Purchase Intention
- Intention of Purchasing an EV by Type of Vehicle Owned
- Familiarity with EVs by EV Ownership & Purchase Intention
- EV Purchase Inhibitors
- EV Purchase Incentives for EV Non-Owners / Non-Intenders
EV Perceptions: Familiarity, Affordability, Value
- Parks Associates Theory of Relevancy
- High Familiarity with Electric Vehicles
- High Familiarity of EV by Demographic Factors
- EVs: Familiarity, Value, Affordability
- Smart Devices: Familiarity vs. Value vs. Affordability
- High Value of EV by Demographic Factors
- Affordability with EVs by Car Ownership & Purchase Intention
- High Affordability of EV by Demographic Factors
EV NPS and the Charging Experience
- EV Owner Experience: Net Promoter Score Trending
- EV Owner: Net Promoter Score By Housing Type
- Frequency of Charging Electric Vehicles, YoY
- Electric Vehicles Charging Locations
- Electric Vehicles Charging Frequency by Locations
- Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles among EV Owners & Intenders
- Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles by EV
- Owners or Intenders in Q4 2023
- EV Charging Equipment At Home
- Acquisition Channel of Home Chargers
- Application Used for EV Home Charging
- EV Charing Pain Point by Type of Home
EVs & Energy Benefits
- Familiarity with Energy Programs Offered by EV
- Owners & Intenders
- Information Source Channel of EV Special Plan
- Adoption of Energy Programs by EV Owners & Intenders
- Products Consumers are Willing to Adjust
- Themselves During Peaks
- Products Consumers Will Allow Manufacturer or Utility to Adjust During Peaks
- Familiarity with Electric Vehicles Benefits
- Familiarity with Electric Vehicles Benefits: Owners vs Non-Owners
- Valuable EV Capabilities
- Valuable EV Capabilities: EV Owners vs Intenders
Energy Solutions: EV, Solar, and Smart Home
- Smart Home Device Ownership by EV Ownership
- Smart Appliance Ownership
- Security System Ownership by EV Ownership
- Solar Ownership among EV and Smart Thermostat Owners
- Solar Purchase Intentions among EV and Smart Thermostat Owners
- Adoption of Battery Storage among Solar PV Owners
- Frequency of Using Home Battery to Power Home
- Home Battery Purchase Timing
- EV Owner and Intender Profile
- Demographic Breakdown of EV Owners and Intenders
- Housing Factors Breakdown of EV Owners and Intenders
- Affinity for Technology Breakdown of EV Owners and Intenders
Appendix
