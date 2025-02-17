US EV Charging at Home Consumer Demand and Preferences Report

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "EV Charging at Home: User Demand and Preferences" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study investigates consumers' charging location and equipment preferences, charging behavior and frequency, user experience, affordability, and space and future expansion considerations. It also investigates opportunities to coordinate the EV charging load with a smarter whole-home energy management approach.

As the adoption of electric vehicles continues to grow, understanding consumer needs and priorities for home-based charging solutions is crucial for shaping future developments in the EV industry and utilities plans to support a massive shift in home energy consumption.

This study pulls from a survey 8,000 US households with internet access at home. The sample is representative of all US internet households, with quotas set for age, gender, household income, and education. Some questions related to electric vehicles will be shown to a 4,000 respondent sub-group that is also balanced demographically to be representative of all US internet households.

Key Questions Addressed:

What are EV adoption trends and who are EV owners and intenders?

What EV equipment are owners using at home and how did they acquire the equipment?

What are their home charging patterns and preferences?

How do EV owners think about their home energy consumption and home energy management?

What other energy management products do EV owner use, and what is the demand for coordinating energy loads (thermostats, solar, battery storage, smart electric panels, HVAC, hot water heaters, appliances, etc.)

Do EV owners participate in special utility rate plans and demand response programs?

What is the demand for bi-directional charging and using an EV battery as a home energy source?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

High Familiarity with Electric Vehicles

Ownership of Electric Vehicles

EV Purchase Inhibitors

EV Owner Experience: Net Promoter Score Trending

Electric Vehicles Charging Frequency by Locations

EV Charging Pain Points In Multifamily

Smart Home Device Ownership by EV Ownership

Value of EV Charging Coordinated with Other Major Appliances

Solar Ownership and Purchase Intent

Adoption of Battery Storage

Frequency of Using Home Battery to Power Home

Valuable EV Capabilities: EV Owners vs Intenders

EV Market Growth: Adoption, Intentions, and Attitudes

Ownership of Plug-in Electric Vehicle

Type of Vehicle Owned

Attitudes Toward Electric Vehicles Among Non-EV Owners

Attitudes Toward Electric Vehicles by EV Ownership

Vehicle Purchase Intention

Intention of Purchasing an EV by Type of Vehicle Owned

Familiarity with EVs by EV Ownership & Purchase Intention

EV Purchase Inhibitors

EV Purchase Incentives for EV Non-Owners / Non-Intenders

EV Perceptions: Familiarity, Affordability, Value

Parks Associates Theory of Relevancy

High Familiarity with Electric Vehicles

High Familiarity of EV by Demographic Factors

EVs: Familiarity, Value, Affordability

Smart Devices: Familiarity vs. Value vs. Affordability

High Value of EV by Demographic Factors

Affordability with EVs by Car Ownership & Purchase Intention

High Affordability of EV by Demographic Factors

EV NPS and the Charging Experience

EV Owner Experience: Net Promoter Score Trending

EV Owner: Net Promoter Score By Housing Type

Frequency of Charging Electric Vehicles, YoY

Electric Vehicles Charging Locations

Electric Vehicles Charging Frequency by Locations

Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles among EV Owners & Intenders

Preferred Charging Location of Electric Vehicles by EV

Owners or Intenders in Q4 2023

EV Charging Equipment At Home

Acquisition Channel of Home Chargers

Application Used for EV Home Charging

EV Charing Pain Point by Type of Home

EVs & Energy Benefits

Familiarity with Energy Programs Offered by EV

Owners & Intenders

Information Source Channel of EV Special Plan

Adoption of Energy Programs by EV Owners & Intenders

Products Consumers are Willing to Adjust

Themselves During Peaks

Products Consumers Will Allow Manufacturer or Utility to Adjust During Peaks

Familiarity with Electric Vehicles Benefits

Familiarity with Electric Vehicles Benefits: Owners vs Non-Owners

Valuable EV Capabilities

Valuable EV Capabilities: EV Owners vs Intenders

Energy Solutions: EV, Solar, and Smart Home

Smart Home Device Ownership by EV Ownership

Smart Appliance Ownership

Security System Ownership by EV Ownership

Solar Ownership among EV and Smart Thermostat Owners

Solar Purchase Intentions among EV and Smart Thermostat Owners

Adoption of Battery Storage among Solar PV Owners

Frequency of Using Home Battery to Power Home

Home Battery Purchase Timing

EV Owner and Intender Profile

Demographic Breakdown of EV Owners and Intenders

Housing Factors Breakdown of EV Owners and Intenders

Affinity for Technology Breakdown of EV Owners and Intenders

Appendix

