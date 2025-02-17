Global Protein a Resins Market to Grow from USD 713.31 Million in 2024 to USD 1,022.26 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of 3.3% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Protein a Resins market is poised for steady growth over the next decade. In 2025, the market size is projected to reach USD 738.85 million, with expectations to expand to USD 1,022.26 million by 2035, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3% during this period.

This growth trajectory is primarily driven by the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies in therapeutic applications. Protein A resins play a pivotal role in the purification of these antibodies, making them indispensable in biopharmaceutical manufacturing processes.

Technological advancements in purification processes and manufacturing capabilities are also contributing to the market's expansion. Innovations aimed at enhancing the efficiency and specificity of Protein A resins are expected to further bolster their adoption across various applications.

However, it's noteworthy that different market analyses present varying growth projections. For instance, some reports estimate the market size to reach USD 1.27 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 8.69% leading up to 2030.

These discrepancies underscore the importance of considering multiple perspectives when evaluating market trends.







Key Insights

Importance in Biotechnology : Protein A resins are essential for the purification of monoclonal antibodies and immunoglobulins, simplifying the process for researchers. Their high affinity (over 15%) allows for efficient one-step purification, making them a preferred choice in biopharmaceutical development.

Applications Beyond Purification : Apart from antibody purification, Protein A resins are utilized in microbiological studies to investigate bacterial adhesion and biofilm formation, which can lead to new treatments for bacterial infections.

Market Drivers : The increasing need for effective drug development and vaccine research. Rising demand for monoclonal antibodies and personalized medicine. Expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries due to heightened R&D activities.

:

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

Projected market size in 2025: USD 738.85 million.

Expected market size by 2035: USD 1,022.26 million.

CAGR from 2025 to 2035: 3.3%.

Increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies is a primary growth driver.

Technological advancements are enhancing resin efficiency and specificity.

Emergence of CMOs is creating new avenues for market expansion.

“The Protein a Resins market is at a pivotal juncture, with steady growth anticipated over the next decade. While the projected CAGR of 3.3% indicates moderate expansion, it's essential to recognize the varying forecasts across different analyses. Factors such as technological innovations, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the expanding applications of monoclonal antibodies are expected to sustain market momentum. Stakeholders should remain vigilant to regional market dynamics and evolving industry trends to capitalize on emerging opportunities.” Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

What are the Key Opportunities for Market Players?

The increasing prevalence of cancer is expected to increase the production of monoclonal antibodies for use in therapeutic areas. The potential application of monoclonal antibodies in the diagnosis and treatment of various cancers types has been widely accepted. Each cancer type requires a unique treatment. Thus, it will ultimately provide opportunities for market players by driving sales of protein A resin over the forecast period.

Increasing use of monoclonal antibodies in various therapeutic areas owing to their flexibility and specificity and the need for protein A resin for the same, is expected to drive the sales of protein A resins over the forecast period.

Many pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies are performing research and development (R&D) on monoclonal antibodies to find new therapeutic areas. Companies are already manufacturing monoclonal antibodies products for therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, immune therapy, microbial infections, inflammatory disorders, Crohn’s disease, transplants, and certain types of cancer such as leukaemia, breast cancer, among others.

The biologics segment in the life sciences industry has gained major acceptance by biotechnology and other research institutes for their areas of research, as it has shown promising results as well as low side effects in the treatment of different diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune diseases, and certain genetic conditions.

Biologic therapies, being more target-mediated than non-biologic treatments, are also used as a first-line treatment in some cancer cases. Biologics is the fastest-growing segment in the healthcare industry, with monoclonal antibodies being the key product.

The growing biologics segment is thus expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for protein A resin manufacturers in the near future.

Market's Prime Determinants of Growth, Trends, and Opportunities:

• Growth Drivers:

o Escalating demand for monoclonal antibodies in treating various diseases, including cancer and autoimmune disorders.

o Advancements in resin technologies enhancing purification efficiency and reducing production costs.

o Expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities globally.

• Trends:

o Shift towards single-use technologies in biomanufacturing to improve efficiency and reduce contamination risks.

o Development of resins with higher binding capacities and improved stability profiles.

o Growing collaborations between biopharmaceutical companies and CMOs to meet increasing production demands.

• Opportunities:

o Emergence of CMOs specializing in monoclonal antibody production, driving demand for Protein A resins.

o Potential applications in personalized medicine, particularly in the development of targeted therapies.

o Expansion into emerging markets with increasing healthcare investments.

What are the main applications of protein A resins in biotechnology?





Protein A resins play a crucial role in biotechnology, particularly in the purification and analysis of antibodies. Here are the main applications of Protein A resins:

1. Antibody Purification

Monoclonal Antibodies : Protein A resins are predominantly used for the purification of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from cell culture media. Their high affinity for the Fc region of human IgG allows for efficient one-step purification, making them the standard technique in biomanufacturing.

Immunoglobulins: They are also utilized for purifying various immunoglobulins, ensuring stringent purity levels by effectively removing impurities such as host cell proteins (HCPs) and DNA.

2. Immunoprecipitation

Protein A resins are employed in immunoprecipitation assays to isolate proteins, protein complexes, or antigens from complex biological samples. This application is vital for studying protein interactions and functions in various research settings.



3. Biomanufacturing and Bioprocessing

The resins are integral to biomanufacturing processes, particularly in the production of therapeutic antibodies and other biologics. They help achieve high levels of purification necessary for compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) required for clinical use.



4. Research Applications

Drug Discovery: In R&D, Protein A resins facilitate the development of new drugs by aiding in the characterization and quantification of antibodies used in therapeutic applications.

Microbiology Studies: They are also used to study bacterial adhesion mechanisms, which can lead to insights into biofilm formation and potential treatments for bacterial infections.

5. Diagnostic Assays

Protein A resins are utilized in various diagnostic assays where antibody capture is necessary, contributing to the development of reliable diagnostic tools for diseases, including autoimmune disorders and cancers.



Key Players of Protein A resins Industry

Danaher (Cytiva)

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Kaneka Corporation,

JNC Corporation

Purolite Life Sciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

JSR Corporation (JSR Life Sciences LLC)

Repligen

Tosoh Bioscience, Merck Group (Merck Millipore)

Novasep Holdings SAS, Agilent Technologies, Inc.

GenScript, Abcam PLC (Expedeon Ltd.)

Avantor Inc.

Takara Bio, PerkinElmer, Inc.

Suzhou Nanomicro Technology Co., Ltd

Protein A Resins Market Segmentation

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into Natural Protein a Resin and Recombinant Protein A Resin.

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into Immunoprecipitation and Antibody Purification.

By Matrix:

In terms of matrix, the industry is divided into Agarose-based Matrix, Glass or Silica-based Matrix and Organic Polymer-based Matrix.

By End User:

In terms of end user, the industry is divided into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers, Clinical Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes.

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

