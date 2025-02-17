DDB Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Contracts, Allowing Users to Earn Up to $5,950 Daily with XRP

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DDB Miner, a leader in renewable energy-powered cloud mining, has announced the launch of new mining contracts that enable users to start mining Bitcoin using Ripple (XRP) and other cryptocurrencies. With an innovative approach to passive income, DDB Miner now provides an accessible and eco-friendly way for individuals to generate daily earnings of up to $5,950 without requiring complex setups or technical expertise.





The Future of Cloud Mining with Renewable Energy

DDB Miner leverages renewable energy sources such as solar and wind to power its mining farms, significantly reducing operational costs and environmental impact. This model not only ensures sustainable profitability but also integrates surplus energy into the grid, contributing to a greener future.

New Cloud Mining Contracts – Higher Profits, Zero Hassle

The newly introduced cloud mining contracts cater to both beginners and experienced investors. With flexible investment options, users can choose from different contract tiers starting as low as $100, making cryptocurrency mining more accessible than ever. Some of the standout features include:





$12 instant bonus upon registration. (click to register in one click).

upon registration. Daily payouts with high profitability.

with high profitability. No additional service fees or administrative charges.

Support for multiple cryptocurrencies , including BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, and more.

, including BTC, ETH, XRP, USDT, and more. Affiliate program with bonuses up to $22,000 for referrals.

for referrals. Guaranteed 100% uptime and 24/7 customer support.

How to Get Started

Sign Up: Create an account on the DDB Miner platform in minutes. Choose a Mining Contract: Select from different investment plans based on your budget and earning goals. Start Mining & Earn Daily: Watch your earnings grow with passive income payouts starting the next day.



For example, users who invest $5,000 in an advanced computing power contract can earn $75 per day, totaling $7,250 in 30 days (including the initial investment).





Exclusive XRP Mining Opportunity

DDB Miner’s latest update introduces a Ripple (XRP)-based mining model, allowing users to start Bitcoin mining directly with XRP. This opens a new avenue for XRP holders looking to diversify their income streams and maximize returns.

Join the Passive Income Revolution

With over 9 million users worldwide and 100+ mining farms, DDB Miner continues to lead the cloud mining industry with cutting-edge technology and sustainable energy practices. The platform’s latest offerings provide an effortless way to build crypto wealth, making mining accessible to everyone.

If you want to learn more about DDB Miner, please visit its official website:https://ddbminer.com/

or from Google Play or Apple Store Download our mobile app.

Media Contact:

Katerina Audrey

DDB Miner Media Relations

Email: info@ddbminer.com

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by “DDB Miner”. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in cloud mining and related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/492aa884-73ef-4dd8-bd73-feebcd14dcc3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8dc6f59c-9c07-4245-a43d-2a12b9dcb2ec

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dca9463a-616b-4336-9bd6-f17341e9d04f