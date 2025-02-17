2025 Warehouse Club Focus Report: The Industry's Respected Voice for Countless Suppliers, Brokers and Packagers

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Warehouse Club Focus" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Warehouse Club Focus (WCF) exclusively reports on the warehouse club industry. WCF began in 1997 and a former club buyer writes each issue. It is published twice a month and more than 655 issues have been published. Sales at BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club were $431 billion in 2024.

WCF is the warehouse club industry's respected voice. The largest CPG companies read WCF. Additionally, countless suppliers, brokers and packagers read WCF. Suppliers want information that helps them sell their products to BJ's, Costco, PriceSmart and Sam's Club buyers. WCF's goal is to focus on topics addressing that need. Past issues have featured: buying philosophies, packaging and category sales.

Key Points:

The December 13, 2024 issue features a review of winter and holiday seasonal programs.

The December 27, 2024 issue features a 15-slide overview explaining what the warehouse club industry is today.

The January 17, 2025 issue features analysis of 2024 club industry sales.

The January 31, 2025 issue features analysis of 2024 national and international locations.

The February 14, 2025 issue will feature observations from club locations in Texas.

Countries Covered:

United States

Canada

Mexico

United Kingdom

Japan

Korea

Taiwan

Australia

Puerto Rico

Spain

France

Iceland

China

Aruba

Barbados

Dominican Republic

Jamaica

Trinidad & Tobago

United States Virgin Islands

Costa Rica

El Salvador

Guatemala

Honduras

Nicaragua

Panama

Colombia

Companies Featured

BJ's Wholesale

Costco Wholesale

PriceSmart

Sam's Club

