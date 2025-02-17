Ontex introduces Dreamshields® technology in baby diapers across Europe

Commercial launch of Dreamshields® technology for baby diapers, with superior leakage protection and comfort

Combining a range of technological innovations, including SeconDRY® system, 360° protection, and a unique channel design result in high panel scores, related to performance and leakage protection

Dreamshields® is designed with sustainability in mind, reducing CO2 emissions and plastic use





Aalst, Belgium, February 17, 2025 – Ontex Group NV [EURONEXT: ONTEX], a leading international developer and producer of personal care solutions, is excited to announce the commercial launch of its Dreamshields® technology for baby diapers. Offering superior performance, all-round leakage protection, and enhanced comfort, Dreamshields® ensures optimal dryness while prioritizing sustainability. The Dreamshields® technology is now available on shelf in several European markets in Europe, and being rolled out to more customers soon.

Laurent Nielly, President Europe at Ontex: “Dreamshields® is a key technology in our portfolio, offering a perfect balance of quality, affordability, and sustainability. By combining effective protection with a design that reduces CO2 emissions and plastic use, Dreamshields® meets the demands of today’s families while supporting our commitment to environmental responsibility. At Ontex, we focus on delivering relevant innovation that make everyday life easier for parents and families.”

Leading-edge technology for baby’s comfort and parents’ peace of mind

Dreamshields® technology integrates a range of advanced features that benefit both parents and babies, enhancing comfort, protection, and ease of use. Consumers have responded positively to the innovative technologies. Panel scores show Dreamshields® performs great, especially when it comes to leakage protection. These innovations address both the needs of babies for comfort and the expectations of parents for reliability and sustainability:





Unique channel design with gender-specific zones: enhances fast liquid flow across the entire core for superior absorption, ensuring babies stay dry and comfortable.

enhances fast liquid flow across the entire core for superior absorption, ensuring babies stay dry and comfortable. SeconDRY® system: provides instant dryness by rapidly drawing moisture away from the skin, minimizing the risk of irritation

provides instant dryness by rapidly drawing moisture away from the skin, minimizing the risk of irritation Double-layer core with dual SAP (Super Absorbent Polymer): features two types of SAP, optimizing fast liquid attraction and solid retention for a lighter, more flexible diaper.

features two types of SAP, optimizing fast liquid attraction and solid retention for a lighter, more flexible diaper. 360° protection: combines front and back barriers with anti-leak cuffs, effectively preventing leaks and blow-outs in all directions.

combines front and back barriers with anti-leak cuffs, effectively preventing leaks and blow-outs in all directions. Heat release feature: promotes air circulation, maintaining fresh and healthy skin conditions to prevent discomfort and rashes.

High waist fit: offers a snug and stretchy fit that adapts to baby’s movements, ensuring comfort at all times.





About Ontex

Ontex is a leading international developer and producer of baby care, feminine care and adult care products, both for retailers and healthcare. Ontex’s innovative products are distributed in around 100 countries through retailers and healthcare providers. Employing some 7,500 people, Ontex has a presence in 14 countries, with its headquarters in Aalst, Belgium. Ontex is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Bel Mid®. To keep up with the latest news, visit ontex.com or follow Ontex on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

