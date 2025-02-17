Biomass-Balanced Polymers Market is Expected to Expand at 10.5% CAGR, Reaching US$ 11,533 Million by 2034 | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD , Feb. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Biomass-Balanced Polymers Market surpassed the valuation of US$ US$ 4.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

Biomass-balanced polymers are among the new entrants in the emerging sustainable materials market. Heightened environmental awareness and policy re-alignment to minimize carbon emissions has stimulated this market. Biomass-balanced polymers are derived from renewable raw materials but retain similar quality and performance characteristics as those of non-balanced polymers. Such products have great potential for growth in the packaging, automotive, and consumer products sectors, says the newly released report by Fact.MR.

The report also provides end-user sentiments, and witness great enthusiasm in the European market, driven by high sustainability standards and increasing consumer demand for environment friendly products. Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and Japan, are fast adopting these materials in response to worsening environmental concerns and government initiatives.

The production methodology integrates the utilization of renewable raw materials in the existing production structure, which allows companies to move towards producing sustainably without large capital investments. This mass-balance approach helps manufacturers to continuously raise the ratio of renewable feedstock without compromising on the stability and quality of the products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global biomass-balanced polymers market is projected to grow at 10.5% CAGR and reach US$ 11,533 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 7,283 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 29.1% in 2024

in 2024 Bio-PA biomass-balanced polymers under product type segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1140.8 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4,198 million collectively



"Biomass-balanced polymers signify an important transition step in sustainable materials development. Traditional bio-based polymers tend to suffer from issues related to performance and processing; however, biomass-balanced alternatives offer a workable middle ground that reconciles the best between traditional and fully sustainable materials. This increase in the market is even more relevant, as it is aligned with corporate sustainability aspirations and regulatory demands but does not compromise product performance.” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Biomass-Balanced Polymers Market:

BASF SE; DuPont de Nemours, Inc.; NatureWorks LLC; Braskem; Novamont S.p.A.; Total Corbion PLA; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Solvay S.A.; Toray Industries, Inc.; Other Prominent Players

Market Development:

Key players in the biomass-balanced polymers market are BASF SE, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., NatureWorks LLC, Braskem, Novamont S.p.A., Total Corbion PLA, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Solvay S.A. These companies are dedicated to R&D investments to address industry-specific challenges and deliver tailored solutions that enhance competitiveness and cu.stomer satisfaction.

In July 2023, Braskem inaugurated its new Bio-PE production line in Brazil, based on sugarcane-based ethanol, thus increasing their annual bio-based polymer production capacity by 200,000 tonnes to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging.

In Sep 2024, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation launched a new series of biomass-balanced polyester compounds certified under ISCC PLUS, targeting premium automotive interior applications with enhanced sustainability credentials.

Biomass-Balanced Polymers Industry News:

To further expand its sustainable material offers and solidify its position in the bio-based automotive component market, BASF SE introduced a wider range of Certified Biomass-Balanced Ultramid polyamides in October 2024. These polyamides were specifically created for use in automotive applications.

The US-based NatureWorks LLC completed a 600 million dollar manufacturing facility in Thailand in October 2023. Due to the increasing demand for environmentally friendly packaging materials, the factory created Ingeo biopolymers, which significantly increased its manufacturing capacity for its worldwide operations.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global biomass-balanced polymers market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type( Bio-PE, Bio-PP, Bio-PET, Bio-PA, Others ), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Agriculture) Application (Industrial, Commercial, Specialty ) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

