Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0521 - RIKV 25 0820

 Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKV 25 0521RIKV 25 0820
Settlement Date 02/19/202502/19/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,4309,950
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 97.994/8.09896.066/8.100
Total Number of Bids Received 917
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 8,13020,900
Total Number of Successful Bids 712
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 712
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 97.994/8.09896.066/8.100
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 98.050/7.86896.235/7.739
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 97.994/8.09896.066/8.100
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 98.018/7.99996.143/7.935
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 98.050/7.86896.235/7.739
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 97.982/8.14896.038/8.160
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 98.007/8.04596.091/8.047
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.502.10