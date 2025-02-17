Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 25 0521 - RIKV 25 0820

|Series
|RIKV 25 0521
|RIKV 25 0820
|Settlement Date
|02/19/2025
|02/19/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|5,430
|9,950
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest)
|97.994
|/
|8.098
|96.066
|/
|8.100
|Total Number of Bids Received
|9
|17
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|8,130
|20,900
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|7
|12
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|7
|12
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated
|97.994
|/
|8.098
|96.066
|/
|8.100
|Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated
|98.050
|/
|7.868
|96.235
|/
|7.739
|Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full
|97.994
|/
|8.098
|96.066
|/
|8.100
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest)
|98.018
|/
|7.999
|96.143
|/
|7.935
|Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.050
|/
|7.868
|96.235
|/
|7.739
|Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest)
|97.982
|/
|8.148
|96.038
|/
|8.160
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest)
|98.007
|/
|8.045
|96.091
|/
|8.047
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.50
|2.10
Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management